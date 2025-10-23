Can networks cope with security demands in evolving AI world?

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes business operations, it is also redefining the threat landscape. The same algorithms that power predictive analytics, real-time automation and intelligent decision-making are being weaponised by cyber criminals to launch faster, more sophisticated attacks.

Today, AI can be both helpful and represent a challenge. According to Boland Lithebe, a security specialist at management consulting firm Accenture Africa, AI is rapidly becoming a double-edged sword as it presents both an opportunity and a threat.

Undoubtedly, AI helps organisations grow and improve, but in the wrong hands, it can also be a powerful weapon for hackers. The question isn't whether businesses can handle this new situation − it's how fast they can change and adapt to it.

In a world where AI processes petabytes of sensitive data daily, security can no longer be treated as an afterthought. Traditional, manual defence models – reliant on human oversight, rule-based monitoring and siloed infrastructures – simply cannot keep pace with the volume and velocity of modern threats.

The old “vertical stack” security approach, where firewalls, intrusion detection and anti-virus tools sit in isolation, was designed for a different era. The lack of comprehensive network segregation and adaptive intelligence leaves legacy environments open to exploitation.

In this light, comprehensive threat mitigation now demands AI-driven cyber security systems. These solutions leverage machine learning and behavioural analytics to detect anomalies, correlate suspicious patterns and neutralise risks in milliseconds.

When paired with today’s advanced managed detection and response (MDR) services, businesses are able to gain an additional safety net. MDR ensures that when (not if) intrusions occur, they are contained quickly and effectively, with expert teams available on a 24/7 basis.

This combination is no longer a “nice-to-have” – it has become the cost of doing business in an AI-driven economy. Organisations that fail to embed intelligent, proactive security into their networks are gambling with their reputations, revenues and resilience.

For South Africa, the stakes are particularly high. The country faces some of the highest cyber crime rates on the continent, with banking, healthcare, telecoms and government services among the most heavily targeted.

Cyber criminals see these industries as lucrative because of the sensitive data they hold and their increasing reliance on digital transformation.

As Lithebe notes: “SA is one of the most targeted countries in Africa for cyber crime – banks, government entities and businesses are prime targets for ransomware, phishing and data breaches.”

He says AI is fuelling these attacks in unprecedented ways. “Cyber criminals are now leveraging machine learning to automate attacks, crack passwords faster and create convincing phishing e-mails. AI-powered malware can evade traditional security measures, making it harder for companies to detect breaches before it’s too late.”

It is abundantly clear – companies that don’t invest in high-level, smart, proactive security solutions are taking significant risks with their ability to survive.

Take the example of the South African Weather Service, a public not-for-profit organisation. A security breach cost the organisation around 60% of its annual revenue in reparations.

Had an effective AI-backed MDR solution been in place, the damage could have been significantly minimised. This illustrates the harsh reality: cyber crime is not an abstract threat but a financial and operational risk that can cripple organisations overnight.

The only sustainable way to combat AI-driven threats is with an AI-enabled defence strategy.

Intelligent, adaptive networks are designed with this principle in mind. By embedding machine learning directly into network operations, these systems can anticipate threats before they strike by analysing patterns and predicting attack vectors.

They can also enforce zero-trust principles across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, ensuring no user, device or application is trusted by default. And they are able to automate response mechanisms at machine speed, limiting the window of exposure and reducing reliance on overstretched human teams.

These capabilities shift cyber security from a function that is reactive in nature to one that is proactive and a trust enabler. Rather than waiting for breaches to occur, intelligent corporate networks continuously strengthen themselves, adapting to evolving risks in real-time.

Global IT vendors are investing heavily in AI-based security technologies. Organisations that partner with these vendors and their representatives by adopting solutions that embrace the latest, most appropriate adaptive security models will move from being possible soft targets to those with built-in resilience and – importantly − competitive advantage in the marketplace.

The real question leaders should be asking is not “Can we afford AI-driven cyber security?” but “Can we afford not to adopt AI-driven cyber security?” The reputational fallout, regulatory penalties and financial losses associated with breaches can far outweigh the upfront investment.

As AI continues to transform industries, the cyber arms race will only intensify. Threat actors are already experimenting with generative AI to craft hyper-personalised phishing campaigns, automate malware creation and identify vulnerabilities. Defensive strategies must match – or surpass – this pace of innovation.

For organisations this means accelerating the adoption of AI-powered cyber security tools, integrating MDR services for continuous protection and prioritising investments in new, intelligent network designs.

The challenges are significant, but so too are the opportunities. Resilient networks that are context-aware, self-defending and capable of autonomous risk mitigation will underpin the digital economy well into the future.