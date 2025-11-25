Can SA bet on AI to instil responsible iGaming?

Miranda Guliashvili, head of regional growth at SOFTSWISS.

As SA marks National Responsible Gambling Awareness Month in November, technology firm SOFTSWISS, which develops software for the iGaming or online gaming market, believes AI can help instil responsible gambling practices.

According to SOFTSWISS, SA remains Africa’s most advanced and regulated gambling market, generating impressive growth across both land-based and digital verticals.

The company claims in FY2023/24, the country’s total gambling turnover reached €56.8 billion (about R1.13 trillion), representing a 40.2% year-on-year increase, while gross gambling revenue (GGR) stood at €3.05 billion (about R60.99 billion), up 25.7% from the previous year.

The betting sector dominates the market, accounting for 60% of total GGR, with online betting alone contributing €1.5 billion (about R29.9 billion) in revenue.

Digital transformation is clearly driving this expansion, says Miranda Guliashvili, head of regional growth at SOFTSWISS.

“Approximately 49% of total GGR now comes from online betting, with 81% of all betting revenue generated through mobile channels. This shift reflects the country’s high smartphone penetration rate (around 79%), affordable mobile internet and rapid uptake of 5G technology. Younger, mobile-native players (median age: 28.7 years) now represent the core audience, especially in urban centres like Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban,” says Guliashvili.

She adds that socio-economic challenges – like a 62.4% youth unemployment rate (Q1 2025) and one of the world’s highest income inequality levels (Gini index: 63.0) – are shaping player behaviour.

“Many younger users engage with digital gambling for entertainment and perceived income opportunities, underscoring the importance of responsible gambling practices and AI-driven player protection.”

Institutions like the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) have publicly expressed concern over increased betting, which they believe is being influenced by the ease of online gambling.

Freedom of enterprise advocacy group Free Market Foundation suggests that technology, marketing and financial accessibility have combined to remake the gambling industry.

Mukundi Budeli, an associate of the Free Market Foundation, notes: “The speed, ubiquity and glamour of online gambling, amplified by relentless advertising and celebrity endorsements, have normalised risky behaviour and made addiction easier and less visible. The consequences are real and broad – not only financial harm to households but rising mental health problems, family breakdowns and a corrosive effect on communities and work.”

AI for protection

SOFTSWISS believes AI can serve as a player protection tool and transform the way operators identify and protect at-risk players.

Guliashvili explains: “Instead of relying solely on traditional measures like deposit limits or self-exclusion, operators now use AI-driven systems that can detect early signs of risky behaviour in real-time – such as sudden increases in stakes, accelerated play or unusual timing.”

This shift marks a new, outcome-oriented phase in responsible gambling, she adds.

“It’s no longer enough for operators to simply have policies in place; they must demonstrate that harm is actively being reduced. Artificial intelligence and machine learning enable real-time monitoring of betting behaviour – sudden increases in stakes, rapid play, unusual timing – and triggering personalised interventions such as reminders, limit-setting prompts or temporary pauses.”

According to SOFTSWISS's 2026 iGaming Trends Report, developed in partnership with NEXT.io, the perceived importance of AI scored 8.41/10 in 2025, up from 8.15 the previous year, with 56% of surveyed organisations listing AI integration as one of their top three business priorities.

“Technology must fit the local context – understanding not just the regulatory framework, but also the social and economic realities of each region,” says Guliashvili. “In Africa, where accessibility, affordability and digital literacy vary widely, AI tools must be calibrated carefully to ensure interventions are fair, accurate and relevant to players’ experiences."

Budeli adds: “Gambling is not going to disappear, nor should it. But the current trajectory – where technology, advertising and financial ease conspire to expose the most vulnerable to sustained harm – is untenable. South Africa needs measured reforms that curb predatory practices, shield young people, protect public transfers and scale treatment and research. With clearer rules and better support, gambling can be managed as a regulated pastime rather than a hidden source of ruin.”