Jon Milner, managing director, Global Micro Solutions.

Agents are becoming the leading major AI adoption trend among businesses and individuals. While this opens the door to AI's anticipated value, it also creates serious security risks that need urgent attention. How should we respond?

What is an AI agent?

The conceptual origins of AI agents span decades, then the LLM era turned potential into practicality. In 2022, an academic paper called ReAct explored "the use of LLMs to generate both reasoning traces and task-specific actions in an interleaved manner, allowing for greater synergy between the two".

Agents soon arrived, as did their risks. Defining AI agents is tricky since their scope and functionality are evolving rapidly. The latest general definition says an agent can handle multiple tasks towards a goal, access external tools and engage with other agents and humans.

Global Micro Solutions builds AI systems and helps companies develop AI competencies. JJ Milner, its managing director and an enthusiastic AI user ("I'm a token addict!" he admitted during the interview), offers an evergreen perspective.

"If we go back to the actual name itself, it's about agency. It's something that's acting on your behalf in some form."

The agent as a risky user

This definition also provides a staging point for understanding agentic risk. AI agents are not applications in any traditional sense, not even comparable to the prompt-and-respond chat experiences of conventional LLMs. They are more like users.

"When we first started with OpenAI and ChatGPT, the AI had everything that you had, nothing more, nothing less. That's changed. They're now independent. Their identity is in their own right, and modern architecture actually treats them as their own entities."

Yet, agents are not regular users. While you or I might be unaware of how much our profiles permit and can access, agents waste little time discovering those. Moreover, agents increasingly collaborate, amplifying their reach and complicating how we monitor them.

Identity controls agents

Thus, identity is the logical way to manage them, Milner says, reflecting a view by experts at Microsoft.

"They see identity as the new firewall. From that perspective, it makes sense, then, to treat agents that way rather than applications."

This identity approach underscores "verify, don't trust" zero trust security culture. Agents should continuously prove what they are and why they are doing something, and permissions should scale accordingly. Security groups such as the SANS Institute go as far as to advise not deploying enterprise agents until you have sufficient zero trust security.

Some predict even wider threat management. For example, in a recent blog post, Satya Nadella wrote: "We need to start with an engineering approach to containment and governance. We need to surround non-deterministic models with strong, deterministic system design, human controls and reliable operating procedures, and establish industry standards where existing ones are insufficient."

Are agents too risky?

All this caution inevitably leads to asking: is it worth deploying agents? AI's economic gains are still more prospective than proven, and it's tempting to conclude that no agents are less risky than any agents.

Milner doesn't see it this way. Beyond the utilitarian value of agents, there is another important fact: just because you exclude agents doesn't mean you removed other cyber risks. Rather, you can approach AI agents with the same analysis.

In recent years, cyber security has encouraged risk-driven solutions. You cannot expect to plug every hole, so plug the holes that pose the biggest dangers.

"What we do is we highlight to customers the impact and the likelihood of certain risks happening," says Milner. "They then put that into their risk registers and their risk committees, balancing those risks against all the other risks in their business and the pressures that would place on resources, capital, time and projects."

Build muscle memory

He also strongly advises two things: encourage AI experimentation, especially among executives and senior staff, and provide safe spaces where they can build their experience.

A "safe space" is not necessarily an elaborate sandbox; it can also look at specific contained projects and data sets. These activities help employees and the business develop a 'muscle memory' on how to approach and handle agents and other forms of AI.

"Use closed sets of data that weren't shared externally, that are much easier to label very quickly, not too exposed to regulations and restricted to certain departments. Doing something is better than doing nothing. The benefit of that is you can build the muscle memory internally of dealing with more closely guarded data without having to go into massive data leakage prevention projects."

Milner adds that a system designed to say no creates a culture of fear. Starting early builds intuition and a "BS meter". To help businesses build their AI muscles and sharpen their judgment, Global Micro Solutions offers AI discovery and development over 90 days, using three targeted plans for different maturity stages.

Use these staged deployments to also start addressing security design. Additionally, acknowledge that shadow IT exists. Build policies and detection methods, such as improved end-point detection, that build the organisations' AI aptitudes, especially from the top.

"The C-suite needs to get back into the business and understand the inner workings. Then they start to understand where AI, automation and robotics and all those things can make a difference."