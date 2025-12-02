Canon announces commercial availability of its latest sheetfed inkjet production presses – varioPRESS iV7, varioPRINT iX1700

Canon’s new heavy-duty, B2 sheetfed press varioPRESS iV7 is capable of printing 4.5 million B2 images per month.

Canon, which positions itself as a global leader in digital production print, today announces the commercial availability of its latest production inkjet technologies, the varioPRESS iV7 and varioPRINT iX1700. This launch builds on Canon’s 10-year market leadership in sheetfed inkjet printing, which, combined with its expert customer and business growth support, will empower commercial printers to migrate jobs from existing digital devices and shorter runs from offset presses.

The varioPRESS iV7, Canon’s latest inkjet press capable of printing 8700 B2 sheets 4/0 per hour, up to 4.5 million B2 images per month in a 24/6 operation, will be available from Q2 2026. Announced at drupa 2024, the printer aims to set a new standard in the digital B2 segment, delivering eye-catching quality, unparalleled productivity and versatile media support.

Designed for efficient short run B2 production, the varioPRESS iV7 has been created to address the increasing pressures of commercial print service providers (PSPs), online printers and book and magazine producers. Its production capabilities as well as exceptional print quality and media support, will enable these print businesses to meet tighter deadlines and produce shorter runs as well as more premium applications.

The new varioPRINT iX1700 sheetfed press efficiently produces average monthly volumes from 300 000 to 2 million A4 images.

In addition to the varioPRESS iV7, Canon has also confirmed that its latest B3 inkjet platform, the varioPRINT iX1700 sheetfed press, will be available from Q2 2026. With speeds of up to 170 A4 images per minute, or 73 B3 images per minute, the new press will efficiently produce average monthly volumes from 300 000 to 2 million A4 images.

The varioPRINT iX1700 inkjet platform features Canon’s new Qualinx technology and blends new and proven Canon technologies, bringing together Canon’s expertise in inkjet and sheetfed printing from its R&D centres in Japan, Germany and The Netherlands to produce consistent, high-quality prints, meeting the needs of today’s commercial and in-house print service providers.

Canon’s two new inkjet presses join the already market-leading varioPRINT iX3200/2100 to create an unsurpassed portfolio of sheetfed toner and inkjet presses that serve PSPs of every size and deliver a vast range of print products for monthly volumes from as low as 15 000 A4 images all the way up to 4.5 million B2 images. Not only do the addition of the varioPRESS iV7 and varioPRINT iX1700 affirm Canon as the vendor of choice for inkjet within the production print market, but they also provide growing PSPs with a clear technology upgrade path.

Gary Stockenstroom, Product Manager, Production Printing at Canon South Africa, comments: “With the introduction of the varioPRESS iV7 and varioPRINT iX1700, we can now offer customers the broadest range of digital sheetfed presses in the industry. This, combined with our established dominance in web-fed production, reinforces our position as a leader within the digital production print market. This is backed by our heritage and expertise in digital printing, which helps us to support our customers across multiple areas – from exploring new applications to better workflow management to cost optimisation. This expanded portfolio, combined with our close customer collaborations geared towards fostering growth, means commercial and in-house printers can feel confident that, whatever their needs, Canon can provide the right solution for any volume requirement."

“This year, we’ve celebrated 10 years of heritage and leadership within the sheetfed inkjet market, so it’s significant to end the year announcing the availability of the latest additions to this portfolio. Over the last decade, hundreds of commercial printers have grown their businesses with us and, as we move into 2026 with the availability of these two presses, we’re looking forward to partnering with even more print businesses to help transform and grow their digital print offering.”

The varioPRESS iV7 and varioPRINT iX1700 will be commercially available from Q2 2026 and for customer demonstrations at Canon’s Customer Experience Centre in Venlo, The Netherlands, from January 2026.