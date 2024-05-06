Canon demonstrates commitment to become a major player in digitally printed labels and packaging

Visit Canon at drupa 2024.

At drupa 2024 (Messe Düsseldorf, 28 May – 7 June 2024, Hall 8a, Stand B41-1 toB41-8), Canon will demonstrate its commitment to become a significant and trusted partner to the label and packaging markets and show a new digital press and product concepts that confirm its clear progress towards that goal. Indicating the importance of labels and packaging as strategic areas for growth, Canon will have a dedicated zone at its stand, demonstrating a live production of label, corrugated and folding carton applications.

Labels

Canon will show the new LabelStream LS2000 digital label press at drupa, the first public preview outside Japan. Based on innovative Canon technologies and designed for industrial-scale label printing, the LabelStream LS2000 is Canon’s first water-based inkjet label press.

The Canon LabelStream LS2000 water-based digital label press will be on display at drupa 2024.

Available in the EMEA region in 2025, the device prints CMYK plus white on self-adhesive substrates, with a new ink set that is designed to comply with food safety standards. Visitors of Canon at drupa will be able to see a live label production on paper and film media using the advanced LabelStream LS2000. These labels are then prepared for varnishing, die-cutting and slitting using a nearline converting device from Grafisk Maskinfabrik. Additionally, print samples from the Canon group company Edale FL3 flexographic label press will also be available.

Corrugated

As evidence of its commitment to expand into the corrugated printing market, Canon will introduce its concept for a sheetfed single-pass, industrial-scale digital corrugated press, targeting corrugated packaging converters and designed to combine an offset-like print quality at a 1.7m print width, productivity of up to 8 000 sqm/hr and new levels of cost-efficiency. A 3D model, print samples and technology animations of this system will be shown on the stand.

Canon announces development of sheetfed single-pass digital corrugated press. (Rendering for illustration only. Subject to change without prior notice.)

Visitors interested in digital printing on corrugated can see live productions of packaging prototypes and short-run promotional packaging on Canon’s large format Arizona and Colorado printers. For packaging converters and print service providers, these solutions enable personalised, short-run and on-demand packaging production. The new Arizona 2380XTF FLXflow technology flatbed printer (see separate press release dated 25 March 2023 for details of this product) will print a variety of display and packaging applications on a wide range of media, including corrugated. White, varnish and the opportunity to print elevation up to 4mm with PRISMAelevate XL give full design freedom for high-quality packaging and packaging that can be "read" by the visually impaired.

A UVgel Print Factory, comprising a Colorado M-series roll-to-roll printer and a Fotoba Jumbo Roll JRL 170 feeder and JRR 170 Rewinder, will be shown printing on a liner material for later lamination to a corrugated base to create a high-quality printed package as a digital alternative to conventional litho lamination. Replicating the litho lamination process with digitally printed liner material offers short-run, high-quality packaging that can be personalised or versioned, while the durability of UVgel prints mean that additional topcoat lamination is not always necessary. With the FLXfinish technology’s ability to achieve a matte or gloss finish in one print without changing ink or media, customers can achieve a premium look and feel without any extra cost to the print service provider.

Folding carton

Thanks to its 2022 acquisition of Edale, Canon has established a presence in the folding carton market. At drupa, an inline folding carton production process will be shown, taking pre-printed reels, which will then be embellished live on the Edale FL5-Single-Pass Carton Production Line, adding either cold foil, cast and cure or varnish. The carton will move inline to the Edale FDC600 flatbed dye cutter for cutting, creasing, braille/embossing and waste stripping, ultimately delivering finished carton blanks in a single pass.

A compact configuration of the Edale FL5 folding carton production press will be on display on Canon's stand at drupa.

Folding carton print samples digitally printed on Canon presses, such as the toner-based imagePRESS V1350 and the varioPRINT iX3200 sheetfed inkjet press, will also be available on the stand.

To further demonstrate its intention to become a key supplier to the packaging market, Canon will provide its outlook on industrial-scale digital sheetfed folding carton production, targeting converters interested in exploring the benefits of digital printing.

Gary Stockenstroom, Product Manager for Production Print, Canon South Africa, said: “While flexo and offset printing processes are suited to the mass production of high-volume jobs, converters are now struggling to maximise plant productivity in the face of more frequent reprints, short runs and versioning as brand owners create an ever-increasing number of SKUs – all in the context of significantly reduced turnaround times.

"As the global leader in high-volume production inkjet, our digital presses already operate side by side with analogue equipment in complex, high-volume industrial environments across a variety of commercial print segments, giving us a good understanding of converters’ requirements. Our market-leading inkjet expertise, experience with challenging substrates and extensive track record of building high-performance production lines, together with the additional insight gained from our acquisition of Edale, mean Canon is ideally placed to help label, corrugated and folding carton converters gain a competitive advantage by increasing operational effectiveness and differentiating their offering.

“Working with a diverse range of technology partners, we are highly proficient in devising complete end-to-end solutions, hybrid workflows and smart automation. Our systems, together with Canon’s ongoing expert technical and business development support, have enabled hundreds of businesses worldwide to unlock additional productive capacity and tap into profitable new revenue streams and business models. We’re committed to extending those same advantages to label and packaging converters.”

Join us at drupa 2024 (Messe Düsseldorf, 28 May – 7 June 2024, Hall 8a, Stand B41-1 to B41-8), to witness spectacular innovation!