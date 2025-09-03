Canon expands imageFORCE range to deliver broader print offering for modern businesses

Today, Canon is expanding its imageFORCE range with the launch of eight new series of office printers. The new devices are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s modern workplace, helping businesses to seamlessly digitalise workflows, strengthen security, reduce environmental impact and improve productivity.
By unifying a wide selection of its print solutions – from compact A4 desktop laser printers to high-performance light production multifunction devices – under one trusted imageFORCE brand, Canon is addressing the complex and diverse demands of workplaces while streamlining its comprehensive offering to the market. With new levels of quality, innovation, reliability and performance, this is an important step towards providing one of the most comprehensive office multifunction print portfolios available on the market.
The enhanced imageFORCE range is built to integrate effortlessly into work environments – it delivers seamless compatibility with an extensive suite of business services and value-added offerings, such as cloud print and fleet management, document process automation and security monitoring services. It represents a strategic choice for organisations seeking to invest in a scalable, future-proofed technology solution that can evolve alongside operational goals.
The new series includes:
- For medium to large corporate offices with mid- to high-volume print requirements, Canon’s new colour A3 device, the imageFORCE C3150, helps to increase efficiency and accelerate workflow digitalisation. The imageFORCE C3150 sits alongside the imageFORCE C5100 series and expands Canon’s A3 offering.
- For high-output environments, Canon has introduced the black and white A3 imageFORCE 8100 series, a high-speed, high-volume series which delivers quality, professional grade output. Ideal for large workgroups, these A3 devices maximise uptime and reduce the burden on IT managers and service providers with sensors that gather and analyse data – helping to improve serviceability and performance.
- For busy offices requiring high print capabilities in a compact footprint, Canon has launched the imageFORCE C611 and 710 series of high-performance, high-volume A4 multifunction printers. Recent research confirms a growing number of businesses are diversifying their selection of print devices, with almost a quarter (23%) looking to bolster their fleets with the introduction of more A4 devices.[1] The imageFORCE C611 and 710 series bring new A4 models into the expanded line-up.
- For smaller office environments that require daily or ad-hoc print and scan capabilities and supplementing the higher range A4 models, Canon has launched the compact and flexible A4 imageFORCE C1333 series (MFP), C1333P (SFP)colour models, 1440 series (MFP)and 1440P series (SFP) black-and-white models.
These new devices join the imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series, offering a high-volume print and scan solution for modern businesses, alongside the imageFORCE C7165 that delivers production print-like quality in the office.
Yena Ngidi, Product Manager, Workspace at Canon South Africa, said: “As a market leader in print innovation, Canon is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive smarter operations today, and support businesses to adapt to an ever-evolving world of work.
“With the expansion of our imageFORCE range, we're reaffirming this commitment, providing a comprehensive line-up of devices tailored to support the diverse needs of a wide range of businesses. This expanded range gives our customers the tools to drive productivity and efficiency in the modern workplace, enabling them to future-proof operations and thrive in the digital age.”
These new additions build on the proven innovation and success of imageFORCE, providing a resilient, scalable foundation that empowers businesses with diverse requirements to accelerate their transformation and future-proof operations.
Please find more information here: https://www.canon.co.za/business/products/office-printers/multifunction/imageforce/.
