Canon expands new imageFORCE range to support modern businesses, power transformation

imageFORCE C5100.

Today, Canon is launching the imageFORCE C5100 and 6100, two new lines of multifunction devices that have been designed to help businesses enhance their workflows and digitally transform through new levels of performance, quality and innovation.

Powered by Canon’s pioneering imageFORCE technology platform, which leverages machine learning, these devices not only provide businesses with high quality and high volume print, but also deliver a wealth of benefits including greater efficiency, strengthened security, enhanced reliability and improved sustainability.

With innovative features, which include connected smart sensors to gather data, to help identify potential faults and support work continuity, imageFORCE seamlessly integrates into today’s modern workspace. Alongside Canon’s wider portfolio of office products, business solutions and value-added services, it is a strong choice for organisations looking to invest in future-proofed technology to meet their ever-evolving needs.

Yena Ngidi, Product Manager, Workspace, at Canon South Africa, said: “In today's fast-evolving business landscape, technological advancements like AI, cloud computing and IOT are reshaping workplaces and redefining how organisations operate. To stay ahead, businesses must embrace innovation and harness the power of technology to unlock new levels of efficiency and growth.

imageFORCE 6100.

"Introducing our latest imageFORCE multifunction devices – designed to deliver cutting-edge performance and reliability. These premium A3 colour and monochrome models bring pioneering technology to the forefront, empowering organisations to optimise document workflows, enhance productivity and meet all office printing needs with ease. Whether streamlining operations or driving innovation, these devices are the ideal choice for businesses looking to stay competitive in a digital-first world”

Introducing the imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series:

The C5100 colour models and 6100 black-and-white A3 models offer a high volume print and scan solution for modern businesses and deliver a number of benefits, including:

Superior print quality

The devices use new market leading, unique high-definition OLED exposure technology, developed by Canon, which allows businesses to achieve up to 4 800dpi print resolution and deliver richer, higher quality prints with smoother tones, sharper text and less colour drift – ideal for creating quality documents, presentations, marketing materials and more.

Strengthened security

Printers handle a wealth of business information and are often overlooked as a security risk. Through Canon’s new Security Environment Estimation Technology, the new imageFORCE devices use machine learning to analyse the IT environment and recommend and apply appropriate security settings.

This empowers businesses with limited IT expertise to minimise security vulnerabilities across documents, network and endpoint devices – helping to safeguard critical data, documents and users.

Enhanced reliability

Through smart sensors and machine learning, the new imageFORCE devices help to predict part failure and identify when a part needs to be replaced – minimising downtime and avoiding disruption to businesses. The new range ensures high performance over its lifetime, resulting in an improved user experience.

Improved sustainability

Canon’s sustainability efforts have recently been awarded with a prestigious Platinum rating by global sustainability organisation, EcoVadis, placing it in the top 1% of companies assessed globally. In line with these efforts, the new imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series have been built with sustainability in mind, using 30% recycled plastics in its build – a significant improvement when compared to previous models.The devices also incorporate technology to track environmental performance, helping to ensure the efficient use of paper and energy – they also consume less energy, through market-leading energy efficiency improvements.

Seamless user experience

The new user interface provides an intuitive, modern experience for businesses that enhances ease of use and prioritises functionality. The devices offer seamless cloud connectivity and, through the Cloud Connector option or uniFLOW Online, can connect to business's existing software, bridging the gap between physical paper and digital processes.

Please find more information here: https://www.canon.co.za/business/products/office-printers/multifunction/imageforce/