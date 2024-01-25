Canon expands office portfolio with i-SENSYS, i-SENSYS X models

Canon upgrades i-SENSYS and i-SENSYS X printers.

Today, Canon Europe announces that it is expanding its portfolio by launching upgraded versions of its bestselling i-SENSYS and i-SENSYS X printers, with the addition of six new A4 devices.

The expanded range offers proven reliability and easy serviceability, utilising advanced technology from the widest hardware, software and solutions portfolio in the market. The new i-SENSYS and i-SENSYS X printers will offer additional benefits for modern businesses through a variety of improved features, including faster scan speeds, lower energy consumption, easier-to-use interfaces and enhanced security features.

In addition, the refreshed i-SENSYS X range comes with features designed to help you manage your documents and information, including compatibility with Canon’s award-winning uniFLOW Online, an advanced secure print and scan solution allowing organisations to manage their entire print environment through the cloud.

The new devices strengthen the portfolio of hardware that sit at the heart of Canon’s Digital Transformation Services ecosystem, enabling customers to take their digital transformation strategy to the next level.

Built with sustainability in mind





The i-SENSYS and i-SENSYS X range is part of Canon’s award-winning A4 laser line-up that was recently recognised by Keypoint Intelligence as the Most Energy Efficient Laser A4 Brand, 2023-2025.[1] The new refreshed range builds on this accolade with a lower TEC compared to previous models of up to 0.39kwH, and the ability to apply toner at lower temperatures to further reduce energy use.

Premium security features





The enhanced i-SENSYS and i-SENSYS X models also come equipped with robust security capabilities to help ensure the confidentiality of information processed. The new devices have the latest firmware pre-installed to enhance document security, while future firmware updates will be available to automatically download – improving organisations’ defences against potential security threats.

Peak performance, lasting quality





With its user-friendly display settings and exceptional print quality, the new i-SENSYS and i-SENSYS X devices are ideal for busy working environments. Organisations will also benefit from an average warm-up time of less than four seconds, and scan speeds of up to 190 images per minute (ipm). Scanning performance is also a highlight, with 30% improved document reading time compared to previous models.

Yenayena Ngidi, Workspace Product Manager at Canon, said: “Today’s modern businesses have to be smart. They must be secure and efficient while looking carefully at how they can improve their own sustainability efforts.

“This new range fits perfectly into our comprehensive portfolio – offering our customers devices that are market leading and energy efficient. With high performance speeds, strong security credentials and premium quality, the i-SENSYS and i-SENSYS X models empower businesses to make their operations smarter.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.canon.co.za/business/products/office-printers/

[1] Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023-2025 Most Energy Efficient Laser A4 Brand Award from Keypoint Intelligence



