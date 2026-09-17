Canon further strengthens its A4 range with new devices to help businesses of all sizes work faster, more securely

imageFORCE C1700 series. (Image: Supplied)

Today, Canon Europe is expanding its award-winning portfolio with the launch of the new imageFORCE C1700 series of compact A4 multifunction printers, designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic workplace.

Delivering fast, reliable printing and scanning, the new series is designed for medium-sized offices and departments that require high-quality A4 printing from a compact device. It is ideal for finance, legal, HR and customer-facing teams, which require strong productivity, efficiency and seamless document workflows. Alongside advanced print and scan performance, the series also offers robust security, powerful digitisation capabilities and sustainability credentials which further help organisations streamline operations and support modern ways of working.

The new imageFORCE C1700 A4 series joins Canon's next generation printer portfolio, which has been developed to address the changing needs of businesses of all sizes. Spanning A4 and A3 multifunction devices through to light production printers, this extensive offering provides a range of capabilities to suit specific workplace requirements.

Brings productive A4 printing to modern offices. (Image: Supplied)

Introducing the imageFORCE C1700 series

The new imageFORCE C1700 series offers customers the following advanced features:

Security: Canon's Security Environment Estimation Technology uses machine learning AI trained algorithms to recommend and apply optimal security settings for every business network, minimising security vulnerabilities. Plus, with encryption, multi-factor authentication and automatic firmware recovery, organisations can create a secure print and scan ecosystem that ensures uninterrupted business continuation.

User experience: The C1700 series offers an intuitive interface, larger seven-inch screen and high-speed print and scan performance. Devices are easy to set up and quick to connect, with simplified settings and a warm-up time of just four seconds.

Intelligent automation: The series incorporates intelligent automation technologies that help organisations work more efficiently, including automated document workflows and cloud-connected productivity tools. Together, these capabilities enable a more seamless workflow and intuitive user experience.

Quality: A new toner formula delivers richer colours and exceptional clarity, helping businesses make a stronger visual impact, even when printing high-volumes and smaller documents.

Reliability: The C1700 series is built with durability in mind, with a welded frame that helps to improve the lifespan of the device. It also offers integration with uniFLOW Online, Canon’s print and scan management software, which helps the C1700 series integrate into existing devices, workflows and third-party solutions seamlessly.

Sustainability: With advanced power-saving technologies, the C1700 series has a 45% lower typical electricity consumption (TEC) compared to its predecessors, which supports organisations with reducing running costs. It also incorporates more than 25% recycled plastic and 5% recycled steel, supporting organisations with their sustainability goals, while maximising long-term value.

Marc Bory, European Vice-President of DP&S Marketing and Innovation, Canon Europe, comments: “Since its launch, the imageFORCE portfolio has been consistently recognised by leading industry analysts and has received a number of awards.This is testament to the value that the range brings to businesses, helping organisations enhance productivity, streamline workflows, support sustainability goals and improve overall operational efficiency. Through our ongoing commitment to enhancing technology performance across the portfolio, we're pleased to introduce the imageFORCE C1700 line, which brings even more innovative features to the A4 market."

Easy-to-use range with high-quality print capabilities. (Image: Supplied)

The imageFORCE C1700 series joins the C1333 Series and the C611 Series to bolster Canon's colour A4 proposition.

Today also marks the release of the A4 i-SENSYS MF851Cdw device for small office customers. Delivering reliable everyday printing for greater visual impact, improved print and scan speeds, and greater wireless flexibility. It's easy to manage and maintain, with troubleshooting and machine learning-powered security setting recommendations. The device is compact and lightweight to minimise its carbon footprint and also incorporates more recycled plastic and steel material than previous models.

Please find more information about the imageFORCE C1700 series here.