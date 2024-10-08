Canon launches imageFORCE C7165: New multifunction printer brings new power to businesses

Leia SidePaperDeck Front.

Building on its heritage and reputation as a market leader in print innovation, today, Canon launches the imageFORCE C7165, a multifunction printer which is powered by Canon’s newly-developed imageFORCE technology platform. Designed to meet the ever-evolving expectations of organisations in today’s modern workspace, imageFORCE harnesses innovations such as Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support new levels of security, reliability and quality for businesses.

Yenayena Ngidi, Product Manager for Workspace, said: “In today’s rapidly-changing business world, organisations must embrace the latest technologies to boost growth, perform better and improve the working experience of their employees. With major advancements disrupting ways of working – including cloud computing and AI – organisations are looking to embrace innovation to drive new levels of productivity.

"As a result of these trends, and in line with the continual evolution of our portfolio to meet business needs, we have developed imageFORCE, a new technology platform which includes a wealth of pioneering innovations to empower organisations to grow and thrive, whilst helping them to be fully equipped for the future."

Introducing imageFORCE C7165

The new easy-to-use imageFORCE C7165 multifunction printer has been specifically designed to help organisations boost productivity and achieve production print-like quality in the office. It delivers high-definition imagery, helping to expand creativity and the types of applications that can be printed in-house. For example, high quality flyers and posters can be produced with the same ease as office documents, making it ideal for short print runs, whilst reducing the cost of using an outsourced print supplier. Benefits include:

Improved quality

Incorporating market leading D Exposure technology, the new imageFORCE C7165 uses organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) as the light source to greatly enhance the quality of printed materials – this allows the device to deliver better coloured prints, improved smoothness and enhanced text quality.

The only multifunction printer on the market to deliver 4800dpi resolution imagery, the imageFORCE C7165 delivers a print quality that rivals that of an outsourced supplier. It is therefore ideal for producing high-quality printed materials in-house, including flyers, posters, pamphlets and longer length banners. It also helps to simplify the process of printing sales materials, such as business cards, postcards and personalised direct mail.

Enhanced security

To capitalise on the benefits AI can bring to businesses, the imageFORCEC7165 uses machine learning to enhance security. Through Canon’s Security Environment Estimation Technology, optimal security settings are recommended on the operation panel, making it easy to achieve a robust level of device security, especially for companies without expertise in-house. It is also possible to detect when changes occur in real-time to the network, notifying the user accordingly and minimising security vulnerabilities due to missed settings.

Improved reliability

The new imageFORCE C7165 also uses machine learning to support advanced maintenance, boost reliability and help support work continuity. It is able to predict the life of parts and help warn of any potential failures in advance - empowering businesses to minimise downtime and any potential business disruption.

Improved paper feeding

The imageFORCE C7165 also helps organisations to save time by enhancing printing and paper feeding performance, allowing businesses to work faster – quickly creating high-quality materials in the office. Through air-assisted paper feeding, a fan, which adjusts to changes in the environment, is mounted on the manual tray to help prevent paper adhesion - this feature helps to improve the productivity of printing on coated paper, allowing up to 50 sheets of 128g paper to be loaded at once. It also supports larger paper sizes and water-resistant paper, which helps support the in-office production of applications such as posters and banners.

Designed to be more sustainable

The new imageFORCE C7165 has been built using 30% recycled plastics and features innovative technology to track environmental performance and help organisations monitor their impact. For example, information is provided on paper usage and energy consumption to encourage more sustainable user behaviour.

* Due to strategic planning, sales in South Africa will commence in Q1 2025, ensuring a seamless rollout and enhanced customer experience across the region.