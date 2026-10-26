Canon launches pioneering Printer EDR technology to enhance security for office printers

Canon's proprietary Printer EDR technology continuously monitors printer behaviour.

Canon South Africa today announces that it has developed Printer EDR technology, extending the EDR (endpoint detection and response) concept, which is already widely used for PCs, servers and other devices, to the printing industry.

The technology, which further enhances the security of Canon’s office printer portfolio by detecting suspicious behaviours as well as printer-specific and general cyber security threats, will be available from December 2026 onwards as a firmware update. It is compatible with selected devices in Canon’s imageFORCE, imageRUNNER and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX ranges.(1)

Canon's proprietary Printer EDR technology continuously monitors printer behaviour, helping to contain damage by detecting and responding at an early stage to unknown threats. It addresses a wide range of vulnerabilities through detection scenarios, using MITRE ATT&CK,(2) a framework that organises cyber attack techniques and behavioural patterns with proprietary behavioural detection technology. In addition, Canon will continuously update detection scenarios to strengthen its response to new attack techniques.

The Printer EDR launch is a key component of Canon Business Security, a connected security ecosystem built on secure-by-design technologies, identity-led access controls and zero trust principles, which has been recognised by industry analysts. Through a layered approach of secure devices, intelligent software and life cycle services, Canon helps organisations protect information, control access and improve cyber resilience across devices, documents, workflows and data. Printer EDR extends these capabilities by strengthening threat detection and response while helping to integrate print infrastructure into wider security operations.

Quentyn Taylor, Senior Director of Product Information Security at Canon Europe comments: “As printers become increasingly connected to cloud services and corporate networks, they often process sensitive information and can provide a pathway into wider business systems if left unsecured. With cyber attacks growing in both frequency and sophistication, it’s critical that organisations have a robust approach to security that protects every endpoint. Our new Printer EDR technology reflects our deep understanding of print security and has been developed to help our customers proactively monitor, rapidly detect, respond to and mitigate potential threats.”

Key features of Printer EDR technology

Identifies hard to detect threats

Through proprietary Canon technology, Printer EDR enables the detection of insider threats and signs of advanced cyber attacks, which have traditionally been difficult to identify. Even when individual actions appear legitimate, this analysis of the overall sequence of activities and usage context supports the identification of suspicious behaviours and early threat detection.

Automatic response and administrator notification

When a threat is detected, Printer EDR technology supports Canon’s multifunction printers to automatically take appropriate action, for example, by blocking suspicious communications or restoring tampered settings. Detection details can be reviewed by users on the device’s control panel, while administrators are also notified by e-mail or through a log management system. By helping to mitigate damage before users need to take action, the technology contributes to reducing risks such as information leaks and business disruption.

References

(1) For details on applicable products, please see below.

(2) A framework developed by MITRE, a US non-profit organisation, that systematically organises adversary tactics and attack techniques observed in actual cyber attacks. It is widely used for threat detection and analysis in security products.

List of compatible models

imageFORCE C7165

imageFORCE C5100 Series

imageFORCE 6100 Series

imageFORCE C611 Series

imageFORCE 8100 Series

imageFORCE 710 Series

imageFORCE C3100 Series

imageFORCE 4100 Series

imageFORCE C3026

imageFORCE 4000 Series

imagePRESS C270

imagePRESS C265

imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5800 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3900 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8900 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6900 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C478

imageRUNNER ADVANCE C359/C259

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 719/619/529

imageRUNNER C3300 Series

imageRUNNER 2900 Series

imageRUNNER 2224

imageRUNNER 2224 II/2425 II