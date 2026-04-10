Canon named a leader in latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment.

Canon announces that it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52990625, December 2025). According to the IDC MarketScape assessment: “Canon maintains a strong presence in the market, with continued growth in new installations and page volume. Canon is able to prove its value and success with many proven installations. Real-world production and utilisation data prove uptime claims.”

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment evaluates vendors on their capabilities in inkjet, including innovation, product portfolios, service and support, customer experience and long-term vision. The IDC MarketScape recognises Canon’s high-speed inkjet (HSIJ) portfolio, reporting that “since the last iteration of this study, in which Canon was already in the leaders category, Canon has made significant strides to bolster its position in the segment”.

Among the improvements cited in the IDC MarketScape are:

Canon’s extension of the capabilities of several of its established high-speed inkjet products.

Canon’s announcement of its own 1 200 dpi piezo inkjet printhead platform and forthcoming products[1] based on it.

Canon’s announcement of innovation in service execution and delivery to create more control for end-users and, ultimately, higher uptime.

Canon’s work with multiple industry partners to expand finishing solutions.

The IDC MarketScape report also noted: “Canon's presses use its own printhead technology and innovative ink systems (such as water-based polymer inks, 1 200 dpi printheads[2] and proprietary waveforms), combining offset-level quality, colour consistency and substrate versatility. Features include inline sensors for colour profiling and automated maintenance.

“Canon has well-developed supply chains that have already scaled up. It has an extensive global service network with fast response times and reliable parts availability worldwide. Canon is innovating in the area of service, designing programs that enable print service providers to train them to perform different levels of service on their Canon HSIJ equipment to reduce downtime.”

The report also cited: “Canon has its own imaging technology, proprietary ink sets, proven media transport technology, image quality control capabilities, image processing and splice handling technologies. In the varioPRINT iX1700, Canon combines the company's inks, printheads,[3] paper feed and drying and fixing technologies to enable a larger variety of media.”

The report noted: “Canon is also in a strong position through the development of its digital front-end solutions (PRISMA) that optimise workflows, file processing and the operator interface for its high-speed presses.”

Jennifer Kolloczek, Senior Director, Marketing & Innovation, Production Printing, Canon EMEA, comments: “We believe the recognition of Canon within the IDC MarketScape report reflects both the depth of our heritage in high-speed inkjet, our long-term commitment to our customers and our relentless pursuit of setting new standards through continuous innovation. We believe what differentiates us is not only the performance of our presses, but also the reliability and business development support we deliver as a trusted partner. And we’ve built that reputation on more than a decade of experience in sheetfed inkjet, an investment of around 8% of our revenue in research and development, and a service organisation that consistently delivers the uptime and support our customers depend on. It’s through a combination of proven technology, deep application expertise and true partnership that we enable print service providers to access new levels of quality, efficiency, versatility and productivity, and to scale their operations with confidence today and in the future.”

An excerpt of the IDC MarketScape relating to Canon can be viewed and downloaded here: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Canon’s high-speed inkjet portfolio

Canon’s broad portfolio of high-speed inkjet presses spans continuous feed and sheetfed technologies, enabling a wide spectrum of production print customers to transition from analogue to digital production, responding to sustained buyer demand for shorter print runs, faster turnaround and highly efficient printing.

Depending on their production volumes, application mix and established workflow, customers can choose from the B3-format varioPRINT iX1700 and varioPRINT iX3200 or B2-format varioPRESS iV7 sheetfed presses, or the ProStream 2000 and 3000 and ColorStream 8000 continuous feed solutions. This comprehensive range of presses is supported by solutions and services – both proprietary and through selected partners – that support the evolving needs of print service providers across commercial printing, direct mail, books and publishing, transaction and niche applications.

Canon presses encompass both inkjet and toner technologies, meaning that commercial printers can rely on a comprehensive portfolio that addresses all application needs as well as production capacity expectations.

Canon has begun to implement its strategy to become a significant, trusted partner to the label and packaging markets with the announcements of the LabelStream LS2000 and corrPRESS iB17.

For more information about Canon inkjet presses, visit: Canon Inkjet Production Presses: High-Speed Digital Inkjet Presses.

For more information about Canon’s digital label press, visit: Canon LabelStream LS2000 - water-based inkjet label press - Canon Europe.

For more information about the Canon digital corrugated press, visit: Canon corrPRESS iB17 Digital Press - Canon Europe.

[1] Canon varioPRESS iV7 and corrPRESS iB17.

[2] This refers to the forthcoming varioPRESS iV7 and corrPRESS iB17.

[3] The varioPRINT iX1700 features Canon-developed 2400 dpi thermal printheads as part of its Qualinx technology.