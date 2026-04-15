Canon recognised as a ‘leader’ in Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy by IDC MarketScape

Canon was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape study.

Canon today announces that it has been named a “leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.(1)

The IDC MarketScape study evaluated 11 worldwide vendors on their print and document security capabilities and strategies, including device functions, software, cloud integration and managed/professional services.

According to the report: “Canon stresses a multilayered approach to security, which allows it to meet customer requirements across all customer segments and operating environments.” The report also notes: “With a proven history of innovation in print and document security, Canon stands out as a trusted partner capable of delivering advanced, reliable and forward-looking security solutions.”

Canon applies a security model called “360° Protection”, which addresses threats based on the aspects of devices, documents, networks and cloud services. Protection is maintained consistently across the entire product life cycle – from initial set-up through to ongoing monitoring and updates, and finally to secure end-of-life data erasure. Canon is also committed to developing secure printing products based on the philosophy of “secure by design”, in which security measures are incorporated into the product from the planning and design stage.

As part of these efforts, Canon printers are made to include functions that satisfy the requirements listed in the NIST SP 800-193 guidelines issued by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).(2) In addition, Canon printers use authentication and access management based on a principle of zero trust,(3) which dictates that verification should be conducted for each and every operation – devices also include security features to address threat detection, vulnerability management and diverse customer requirements.

Canon’s broad portfolio of security offerings also includes solutions and services that ensure continuous protection for customer documents and data. Software solutions and application platforms are developed using secure life cycle practices and also receive regular updates and proactive vulnerability management. Canon also offers a range of managed and professional services to its customers, which encompass secure print, document handling and compliance support.

Marc Bory, Head of EMEA Marketing & Innovation, Integrated Printing & Services Group at Canon Europe, comments: “Information security is one of the hottest topics for organisations today – it’s a rapidly changing landscape and one that is continually seeing new emerging threats and changing legislation. It’s therefore vital that we support our customers in this complex area by delivering powerful products, services and solutions to help ensure effective protection for endpoint devices, data and digital documents. We’re delighted to be positioned as a leader in this important IDC MarketScape report, which we believe is testament to our continued innovation and investment in this area.”

Canon was previously included in the leaders category in its vendor assessments for this market in 2022-2023 and 2019-2020, making this Canon’s third inclusion in the category.

Canon’s security offering

Canon’s security solutions and services also offer strengthened capabilities through the use of AI and other advanced technologies. The organisation also carefully considers the role that people, processes and technology play in securing documents, protecting printers and MFPs and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.

Core to Canon’s security offering is the recently launched imageFORCE range – a series of MFPs that offer machine learning powered security optimisation tools to help minimise security vulnerabilities. Its portfolio also includes uniFLOW Online, an award-winning cloud print management platform, which supports organisations with tracking document printing while safeguarding credentials across devices, documents and data.

Canon’s suite of security services also touches every stage of the device life cycle, from bringing new devices into a customer’s network securely to maintaining security at device end-of-life through complete data removal. The organisation recently launched two new Subscription Security Services to help businesses manage and secure the security of their print infrastructure by safeguarding endpoint devices, documents and data. This service includes robust device hardening, automated firmware updates, data backup and secure data destruction – while a premium version also includes proactive device monitoring and management, real-time threat detection and security insights.

Canon’s software solutions for business also offer complete visibility and control over an organisation’s IT infrastructure, helping to avoid human error with secure, automated processes using Therefore Online.

IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape’s vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

(1) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52993425, Dec 2025）

(2) For details on supported models, please refer to the following website: Guidance for Canon Printers and Multifunction Devices Functionality in Support of NIST SP 800-193 - ModelList

(3) For details on supported models, please refer to the following website: Guidance for Canon Printers and Multifunction Devices Functionality in Support of the Zero Trust Security Model - ModelList

Please click the link below for further details about Canon’s 360° Protection: Canon Printer Security：360° Protection (Canon Official)