Canon SA appoints new country director

Canon South Africa has appointed Tunca Rodoplu as country director, effective 1 July.

Canon South Africa has announced the appointment of Tunca Rodoplu as country director, effective 1 July, to lead the company’s strategy and drive growth across the Canon portfolio in southern Africa.

Rodoplu succeeds David Preston, who will retire at the end of June after a 38-year career with Canon.

The appointment comes at a time when the company is focused on expanding its presence in key markets, particularly in digital production printing, imaging solutions and office printing.

Rodoplu brings extensive experience from across Canon's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations. Most recently, he served as sales and marketing director for B2B at Canon South Africa, where he was responsible for commercial strategy and for strengthening customer and partner relationships across sub-Saharan Africa for integrated printing solutions.

In his new role, he will oversee Canon's growth strategy in southern Africa, with a focus on strengthening partner ecosystems and direct sales channels. He will also be tasked with expanding the company's digital production printing and imaging solutions business, while growing market share in the office printing segment.

In addition, Rodoplu will continue to advance Canon's Kyosei philosophy, which promotes sustainable business practices and collaboration for the common good. This includes helping customers improve operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and embrace circular economy principles.

See also Canon recognised as a ‘leader’ in Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy by IDC MarketScape

Commenting on his appointment, Rodoplu says Canon aims to deepen its engagement with customers and partners across the region.

"Our ambition is to grow Canon's presence in southern Africa by working closely with our partners and customers to deliver integrated solutions that create real business value," he says. "At the same time, we remain committed to helping organisations operate more sustainably by reducing their environmental impact, fully aligned with Canon's Kyosei philosophy."

Preston leaves the business after nearly four decades with the company. Since joining Canon in 1988, he has held a number of senior leadership positions, including B2B development director and strategy director for the Emerging Markets Business Unit.

He was appointed managing country director of Canon South Africa in 2020 and has led the local operation for the past six years.

During his tenure, Canon says it increased market share across several key categories and modernised core business operations. Under his leadership, the company also achieved a level three B-BBEE rating and launched initiatives such as the Canon Young People Programme and the Miraisha Programme, aimed at supporting skills development and community upliftment.