Canon SA celebrates success at Production Print Expo in Cape Town

Production Print Expo.

Canon South Africa is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Production Print Expo, held in Cape Town on 10 and 11 July 2024. The event brought together 120 industry professionals and stakeholders, fostering collaboration and innovation in production print solutions aimed at enhancing profitability for our customers.

The two-day expo featured a series of interactive sessions and demonstrations, highlighting Canon's latest advancements in production print technology. Attendees had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline operations, reduce costs and drive business growth.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of engagement at the Production Print Expo," said Tunca Rodoplu, B2B Sales and Marketing Director at Canon South Africa. "This event provided a platform for our customers and partners to connect, share insights and discover new ways to leverage our production print solutions to achieve greater efficiency and profitability."

Key highlights of the event included:

Product demonstrations: Live demonstrations of Canon's latest production print offerings, showcasing their capabilities in high-quality printing, speed and reliability.

Networking opportunities: Attendees had the chance to network with peers, exchange ideas and build valuable business relationships.

Canon SA is committed to supporting its customers.

Canon South Africa remains committed to supporting our customers with innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs. The success of the Production Print Expo underscores our dedication to driving industry growth and helping our customers achieve their business objectives.

For more information about Canon's production print solutions, please visit our website or contact us at cza-marketing@canon.co.za.