Canon SA expands national waste programme

Canon South Africa expands its waste management programme.

Canon South Africa has expanded its national waste management programme to address the growing pressure on SA’s landfill capacity, with Canon’s waste programme currently diverting up to 98% of collected waste from landfills.

The programme is designed to support the recycling, re-use, repurposing or refurbishment of used products, rather than allowing them to contribute to SA’s landfill burden. According to national projections, this is an issue that could reach crisis levels by 2030. Efforts are already under way to combat this directly, according to Canon.

“We see waste management and disposal as collective responsibilities. Bins at drop-off locations are open to everyone, regardless of the brand of their used cartridges or devices,” said Peter Mtshweni, sustainability and compliance manager at Canon South Africa. “We believe wider participation is essential to addressing the environmental challenges facing our country.”

As part of its accessibility goals, Canon has introduced public drop-off bins at select locations, including Canon South Africa head office in Centurion (Southdowns Office Park), Canon Cape Town (Century City), Green Able, DESCO Electronic Recyclers, Makro (nationwide), Partserve and AST Recycling.

Speaking to ITWeb in 2023, Canon said there are programmes in place in every region to responsibly re-use, recycle and dispose of waste.

The current programme now includes over 50 drop-off points nationwide, with two new drop-off points added recently. Canon plans to continue expanding the programme’s reach – the next phase includes a new location expected to open later this year at Revive Africa, in Johannesburg.