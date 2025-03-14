Canon unveils cutting-edge information management solutions with AI capability

Yenayena Ngidi, Workspace Product Manager, Canon. (Image: Supplied)

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) trends significantly impacts how companies handle, analyse and utilise data. Automation and robotic process automation (RPA) streamline complex workflows, eliminate repetitive tasks and improve efficiency.

Data security and compliance have become paramount, especially with stringent data privacy regulations, such as South Africa's POPI Act.

Yenayena Ngidi, Workspace Product Manager at Canon, shares insights into the key trends shaping the industry and how Canon's information management solutions are poised to lead the way.

Canon's solutions are designed to help businesses navigate AI challenges, while enhancing productivity and decision-making. Ngidi highlights several key trends that are transforming the information management landscape. These include the rise of AI and machine learning, cloud-based solutions, data privacy and security, and automation and robotics.

Canon has invested significantly in research and development to stay ahead of these trends, introducing products such as the C 7165 ImageFORCE device, which incorporates AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance and enhanced serviceability, explains Ngidi.

The C 7165 ImageFORCE device features exceptional print quality and advanced serviceability. This technology ensures that Canon's devices are always operational and provides reliable performance for businesses, advises Ngidi.

Canon's information management solutions are tailored to meet the demands of modern data management. These solutions include advanced security features that support compliance with data privacy regulations. Canon's document management system streamlines workflows, automates repetitive tasks, and optimises core business processes for improved speed and accuracy. The system also provides a central digital repository for secure and confidential information storage, ensuring full compliance and easy access to data anytime, anywhere.

Ngidi acknowledges that while AI trends offer numerous benefits, they also present challenges for businesses. Data security and privacy are critical concerns as the volume of data increases. Additionally, the cost of implementing new technologies, such as cloud solutions, can be significant. Canon's information management solutions are designed to address these challenges by providing advanced security features and scalable options that support compliance and efficiency.

Ngidi shares key features of these innovative information management solutions:

Canon's solutions capture data from paper documents and convert them into digital formats using optical character recognition (OCR) technology, making them editable and searchable. Centralised storage of documents allows for easy retrieval and sharing, with advanced search functionalities and metadata tagging to enhance discoverability. Automation of document approval, review, and distribution processes reduces manual effort and processing time.

These versatile features enhance efficiency, security, and productivity across various industries. In healthcare, Canon assists with patient records management. In finance and banking, high-speed scanners and OCR technology facilitate document digitisation and reduce the risk of data loss. Legal services benefit from secure case file management and efficient research capabilities, explains Ngidi.

The integration of AI and machine learning into its information management solutions enhances functionality and efficiency. The recently launched Scan 2 X AI software solution includes AI capabilities that assist with capturing and processing physical documents. The AI element learns to read and extract specific information from documents, reducing the need for human intervention and improving accuracy, says Ngidi.

Canon’s solutions stand out in the market owing to their advanced features and comprehensive offerings. Canon has invested heavily in research and development to create proprietary solutions that include RPA and document management. These solutions are designed to meet the needs of businesses with options for on-premises or cloud-based deployment.

Ngidi concludes by sharing Canon's commitment to innovation and excellence in information management. By addressing key industry trends and challenges, Canon is empowering businesses to enhance their data handling, improve efficiency, and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations. With advanced features, AI integration, and robust cloud solutions, Canon continues to lead the way in revolutionising information management.