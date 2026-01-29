Canon wins A3 Line of the Year from Keypoint Intelligence for imageFORCE range of MFPs, Pick Award for uniFLOW Online

2026 A3 Line of the Year Award.

Canon, which positions itself as a global leader in imaging technology, today announces that it has been recognised with a number of awards from Keypoint Intelligence, a leading independent office equipment evaluation organisation.

Reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation and quality, this recognition includes the BLI 2026 A3 Line of the Year Award, which Canon has won for the 13th time, the most in the MFP industry. It also received a BLI 2026 Pick Award, with uniFLOW Online being recognised as an Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for the eighth consecutive year.

The 2026 A3 Line of the Year Award is given to a single company that, based on Keypoint’s rigorous hands-on testing, offers a product line-up with outstanding overall performance in the A3 MFP category. The award recognises Canon’s imageFORCE range of multifunction devices, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces through advanced imaging capabilities, robust performance and machine learning driven features to bolster security and reliability.

The imageFORCE series was rated highly by Keypoint Intelligence for its advanced technologies, including unique high-definition OLED exposure, which delivers the highest quality prints on the market, with crisp text and rich gradients. The range also received acclaim for its new unified user interface, which is easy to operate, as well as its robust security features, which are designed according to zero-trust policies.

As an additional accolade, recognising the quality, efficiency, speed and security of Canon’s devices in multi-user environments, Keypoint Intelligence also awarded the imageFORCE C1333 Series and the Canon i-SENSYS X C1538iF II, two models in Canon’s A4 printer range, with 2026 A4 Pick Awards. It also recognised the imageFORCE 6170, C5140 and C5150 A3 devices with 2026 A3 Pick Awards.

Keypoint Intelligence also awarded Canon with a 2026 Pick Award for uniFLOW Online’s position as an Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for the eighth consecutive year – a prestigious recognition which is given to products that excel in their field and are subject to rigorous testing. This powerful cloud-based print and scan management platform has revolutionised the way that organisations print, scan, access and share documents, offering extensive features that help businesses to securely digitalise their processes, while supporting and improving employee productivity. This cloud-enabled service also works seamlessly with Canon’s imageFORCE range and wider portfolio of print devices to deliver secure, efficient and streamlined print and document management for businesses.

Keypoint Intelligence also commended uniFLOW Online for its ability to track costs, enable mobile printing and combine document workflows into one single, easy-to-use cloud service. It also noted the platform’s enhanced security features, such as secure pull printing, multifactor authentication, end-to-end encryption and audit redaction, which help businesses to keep confidential documents secure. The solution’s centralised cloud administration capability, with Remote Device Access, was also highlighted, which enables IT teams to track, control and troubleshoot print and scan activities from virtually anywhere.

Tunca Rodoplu, B2B Sales & Marketing Director, Canon South Africa commented: “Businesses today face numerous challenges, while striving to transform and innovate. They need to achieve sustainable growth, drive secure productivity and equip employees with IT solutions which are accessible, deliver a strong user experience and help them perform their role. uniFLOW Online and imageFORCE empower our customers to achieve these goals, and we’re proud that both technology solutions have been honoured with prestigious Keypoint Intelligence BLI 2026 Awards. This recognition highlights our market leadership, our ongoing commitment to enhancing the performance of innovative technologies, and the added value that our comprehensive portfolio of products and services delivers to customers and partners.”