CAPACITI develops talent pipelines for SMEs

SMEs are turning to CAPACITI for a practical and effective solution to their resourcing needs. Small business owners have the challenge of pushing for profits while finding opportunities for growth. Driving a business forward requires future-fit thinking, industry knowledge and bold marketing efforts. For a business to succeed, tapping into IT infrastructure efficiencies can save crucial time and funds.

In today’s digital-first world, having the right tech talent can help a business to grow. Skilled employees bring fresh perspectives, boost productivity and open doors to new opportunities. CAPACITI helps SMEs tap into this potential by connecting them with trained digital talent, allowing them to scale faster and operate more efficiently.

By training and mentoring young professionals in high-demand digital skills, CAPACITI empowers unemployed youth and provides SMEs with the skilled talent they need – without the high cost of recruitment. Over the years, small businesses have seen firsthand how CAPACITI’s graduates bring fresh ideas, enhance efficiency and contribute to long-term business success.

SMEs thrive with digital skilled talent from CAPACITI

Kore Business Solutions, a growing small business in the Eastern Cape, partnered with CAPACITI to overcome its digital skills gap. "After seeking support from CAPACITI, we hired graduates who elevated our service offering and improved our client retention through their innovative solutions,” says Anele Mahamba, Founding Director of Kore Business Solutions. She elaborated that before hiring CAPACITI graduates, the company used to submit its reports manually, but on their arrival, the graduates created a platform where clients can privately login to access their reports.

Another small business that also benefited from working with CAPACITI is DBI Intelligent Technology Group. The company is impressed by CAPACITI's conventional digital skills training that’s shifting perceptions of talent and driving continent-wide growth.

“The CAPACITI graduates that we hired showed resilience, leadership and technical skills. In an industry where women are underrepresented, they proved that talent and dedication know no gender,” says Tichaona Mashiri, Founder and MD of DBI Intelligent Technology Group.

Collaborate with CAPACITI to empower talent and transform businesses

As a division of the UVU Africa Group, CAPACITI is a non-profit that collaborates with visionary partners to mobilise and develop specialised talent pipelines that drive nationwide digital transformation.

“Our impact is clear, with over 8 000 graduates, our success is driven by progressive partners and funders that want to build a future fit workforce and shape Africa’s future,” says Chanél Oldfield, Head of CAPACITI.

For funders seeking high-impact initiatives that align with their CSR and B-BBEE goals, CAPACITI offers a unique opportunity to invest in a transformative solution. With a holistic developmental approach, coupled with a strong network of industry leaders, CAPACITI ensures that every investment translates into tangible results.