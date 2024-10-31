CAPACITI launches tech career accelerator to empower EC businesses, youth

Students are excited to get empowering digital skills training that will help them to get jobs.

CAPACITI, which positions itself as a leading non-profit in digital skills development, is excited to announce the launch of its tech career accelerator in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

With a track record of putting over 5 500 under-utilised youth into jobs, CAPACITI has identified that Nelson Mandela Bay is an ideal growth area to launch its highly successful tech training facility. CAPACITI’s unique and highly successful development model will provide a plethora of opportunities for the community and the talented youth looking to realise their potential.

“We’re calling on employers, investors and other stakeholders to join us in accelerating technology careers for our youth,” says CAPACITI CEO, Fiona Tabraham. “Together, we can upskill the workforce, create sustainable career pathways and build a stronger, more inclusive local economy.”

Local businesses are invited to partner with CAPACITI to build their workforce through a demand-driven talent pipeline. By collaborating with CAPACITI, employers can directly influence training curricula, ensuring that graduates are perfectly aligned with industry demands and ready to contribute from day one. CAPACITI offers a wide range of internationally certified course options, including cloud computing, software dev and architecture, IT operations and support, data analytics and cyber security. Courses are designed through application-based learning, and include an intense job, career and professional immersion programme that runs alongside technical skills training.

Eastern Cape youth now have access to cutting-edge digital skills training in their own communities, while local businesses benefit from reduced recruitment costs, improved efficiency and access to a pool of highly skilled professionals. CAPACITI has successfully implemented this model across South Africa for over a decade, helping to address the nation’s digital skills shortage while building sustainable talent pipelines.

CAPACITI proudly launched a tech career accelerator in Gqeberha Eastern Cape that is bringing cutting-edge training to local youth and strengthening local businesses with skilled talent. From left: Masakhane Mlamla (Propella Business Incubator Manager), Fiona Tabraham (CAPACITI Chief Executive), Vuyokazi Gamba (Director of Trade & Investment, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality), Gugu Vilane (National Treasury Jobs Fund Project Manager) and Ashika Kerpal (Naspers Labs Director & Naspers Director of Transformation).

Meeting the growing demand for skilled talent

By 2050, young Africans are expected to comprise over one-third of the global youth population, driving an urgent need for new jobs. CAPACITI’s programme addresses this by equipping graduates with technical and professional development, ensuring they are job-ready and can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

CAPACITI realised that impact at source is the only way to tackle this problem head-on. “Forty percent of our applications come from young people in Gqeberha and surrounding rural areas,” added Tabraham. “We aim to equip these individuals with the skills and career opportunities that allow them to build thriving careers without leaving their communities.”

Demand partners critical to success

CAPACITI’s success hinges on strong partnerships with businesses that are ready to play a key role in shaping South Africa’s digital future. The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and Propella Business Incubator have recognised that partnering with CAPACITI will drive regional economic development, as shown through their proven track record with large local and international blue-chip companies. “As the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, we fully support the establishment of this hub in the Metro and aim to ensure that we work together with CAPACITI to provide the much-needed skills for industry, as well as future-proof our young people for the new world of work,” says Director of Trade and Investment, Vuyo Gwabeni.

Support from the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund is helping CAPACITI expand its reach, particularly to underserved communities, ensuring the programme scales to meet the growing demand for digital talent. Masa Mlamla, Business Incubator Manager at Propella, commented: "Building an ecosystem of meaningful partnerships within both the public and private sectors acts as a catalyst for creating opportunities that empower young people. Our partnership with CAPACITI is a natural fit, as we are a hi-tech incubator focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Proven path to impact

With transparent impact reporting, accredited certifications and a track record of success, CAPACITI offers businesses confidence in the long-term value of partnering with this initiative. The Gqeberha hub is a key step in CAPACITI’s broader mission to equip South Africa’s youth with the skills needed to thrive in the global digital economy.

For more information, please contact us at hello@capaciti.org.za, or call 021 003 7509.