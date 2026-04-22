Cape Town city app adds emergency response

A safety and security reporting feature has been added to the city’s app. (Image: supplied)

Cape Town’s safety and security directorate has added emergency reporting to the city’s mobile application.

The functionality, developed by the emergency policing incident control team within the safety and security directorate, allows the public to report by- law and criminal acts.

For now, reports can be made in 17 sub-categories, including metal theft, public drinking, abandoned or broken-down vehicles, problem buildings and poaching, says the city.

Should an incident type not be available for in-app reporting, users will be redirected to the public emergency communication centre (PECC) number on 021 480 7700, it states.

“We are incredibly proud and excited about this milestone. It follows the development of a functionality in 2024, linking the deaf community and persons who are hard of hearing directly to the PECC via the city’s app,” says alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security.

“Now, the public can start logging incidents too. This is the latest way in which the city hopes to strengthen partnerships with communities and ensure access to services. So many of our successes come via tip-offs or reports from the public – just another example of how critical a role everyone has in advancing public safety.”

The city notes reporting via the app uses minimal data, adding that it hopes to make this a free-use app in the future.

All reports are automatically geolocated and routed to the relevant city departments, and residents can also submit photographs for more effective incident reporting.

“The addition of safety and security services to the city app expands our customer self‑service access and improves how residents engage with the city,” notes alderman Theresa Uys, mayoral committee member for corporate services.

The city's mobile app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.