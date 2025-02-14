Cape Town revs up e-billing efforts

Cape Town asks residents to sign up for e-mailed city accounts before 31 December.

The City of Cape Town will no longer send printed bills via the South African postal service after 31 December.

This forms part of the city’s effort to move almost all accounts to e-mailed bills, it announced in a statement.

The city, which has been driving a paperless billing campaign for several years, says more than 430 000 accounts are currently being sent via e-mail.

Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, mayoral committee member for finance, explains: “We’ve made a lot of progress over the years with reducing the number of bills we print and send via the postal service; however, we are stepping up our efforts to switch to e-mailed accounts.

“We’ve made it very easy to switch. Business and residential account-holders are asked to merely send an e-mail or SMS with their account number and e-mail address to request an e-mailed account and to do so before 31 December 2025. After this date, the city will be going paperless.”

The city highlights that e-mailed accounts have several benefits, including improved efficiency, reduced errors, accessible for proof of residence requirements, reduced costs and environmental impact.

According to Mbandezi, all account-holders with no e-mail access will be assisted and are advised to call the city’s call centre so that they can receive help.

“It is very important to reduce the risk with the South African postal service and bills not being delivered. E-mailed accounts also make it easy for account-holders to keep track of their bills and use the accounts for proof of residence. Saving on printing and postage also contributes to a more financially and environmentally sustainable organisation.”

For e-bills, residents should send an e-mail to eservices@capetown.gov.za, or SMS to 31223.

Customers without -email accounts are requested to contact the city’s call centre on 0860 103 089.