Cape Town earmarks funds for youth recruitment portal

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and alderman James Vos at a Jobs Connect youth activation event in Elsies River.

The City of Cape Town has proposed investing R5.5 million in its Jobs Connect work placement platform.

The allocation forms part of the city’s proposed “Building For Jobs” draft budget for the 2024/25 financial year, presented by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis last month.

The draft budget, which is still open for public comment, reflects the city’s key policy decisions and priorities, determines rates increases and indicates where money will be spent on programmes and services.

According to a statement, over 100 000 Capetonians have signed up to the Jobs Connect platform, to date.

“Jobs Connect offers Capetonians an opportunity to find work and training opportunities in our high-growth sectors, including call centres, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and more. Importantly, these sectors have low barriers to entry, especially for young people hoping to experience the life-changing transformative power of earning an income for the first time,” says Hill-Lewis.

“The Jobs Connect platform is just one of the many ways the city is ensuring Cape Town maintains the lowest broad unemployment rate of all SA metros, with 363 000 new jobs created in our metro since the current local government term of office began in November 2021.”

Initiated in 2021, the workforce platform offers an easy-to-use, accessible way to connect work-seekers with employers.

Developed in partnership with Leelyn Management, Jobs Connect links businesses, particularly SMEs and corporates, to the appropriate talent, and provides work readiness training opportunities to job-seekers across the city.

The platform can be accessed via mobile phone or desktop, and is data-free for MTN and Vodacom users.

The city says users create an online profile that serves as their digital CV. Thereafter, they complete a digital numeracy and literacy assessment. Both the CV and the assessment certificates are downloadable.

“Once registered and assessed, people can go through the platform to see what training and learnership opportunities are available. Job-seekers are also able to drill down to opportunities by area. Individuals who are selected for an interview are automatically notified via SMS or WhatsApp.”

Alderman James Vos, the city’s mayoral committee member for economic opportunities, adds: “Looking for work can be time-consuming and stressful, and can cost work-seekers up to R1 500 per month, according to studies. Jobs Connect eliminates many of these issues by offering a streamlined, user-friendly and cost-effective online system.

“With over 100 000 Capetonians registered on this platform, we are seeing promising results for both work-seekers and employers.”

Business owners looking for talent can register as an employer by contacting Leelyn Management at info@leelyn.co.za or 021 558 1552.