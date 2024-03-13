Global BPO player expands to Cape Town

Sourcefit president Andy Schachtel and alderman James Vos at the launch of the BPO firm’s new Cape Town office.

Philippines-headquartered business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Sourcefit has extended its reach to SA, officially opening the doors to its Cape Town office last week.

The new branch, located in the De Waterkant area, marks another international player entering SA’s thriving BPO market, with Cape Town considered a prime location.

In a statement, Sourcefit says the launch is underlined by a partnership with CapeBPO, the city’s industry partner, and aims to be a source of economic growth and job creation for SA.

Speaking at the launch event, James Vos, the city’s mayoral committee member for economic opportunities, welcomed Sourcefit’s choice of Cape Town for its new office.

“I am blessed to have such a vibrant team working with me, not only to develop this industry, but to give dignity to so many Capetonians now employed in the BPO sector...90 000 Capetonians and counting,” he commented.

The BPO sector, commonly referred to as the call centre sector, has been tipped as a catalyst for job creation, particularly among local youth.

South Africa has fast become one of the most favoured locations internationally for BPO companies, with the sector targeting 500 000 new jobs by 2030, based on industry estimates.

Established in 2009 in the Philippines, Sourcefit has reached the Dominican Republic, Armenia, and now SA, providing tailor-made BPO services.

In SA, says the firm, it aims to harness local talent and expertise to provide “high-quality services” to businesses worldwide, connecting Cape Town to the global economy.

Andy Schachtel, president of Sourcefit, states: “We’ve already seen significant growth in just the few months that we’ve been operating in Cape Town. That is a testament not only to the positive local business environment and hard work of our team, but also to the competitiveness of the South African workforce in the global market.”

According to Schachtel, Sourcefit’s South African move is not only about expanding the company's global footprint, but also contributing to the local economy and workforce development.