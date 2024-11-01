Cape Town intros WhatsApp request line for taxis

Cape Town’s transport regulations branch has created a WhatsApp line for the city’s public transport industry.

In a statement, the city’s branch for transport regulations says minibus and metered taxi operators can use the WhatsApp number (083 375 1725) to confirm their operational status.

“Previously, public transport operators had to submit their requests and supporting documents in-person or via e-mail, which had to be captured manually,” says mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas.

“With this time-saving channel, it is all uploaded and electronically captured, resulting in shorter turnaround times.”

The instant messaging app remains a significant communications tool in the local market. As of the third quarter of 2023, 94% of internet users in the country used the messaging app, according to Statista.

The city says all public transport operators and drivers can use the new WhatsApp channel to request their 180-day letters to confirm operational status, schedule meetings with the transport regulations branch, report route conflicts or route invasions, as well as view frequently asked questions for reference and guidance.

“The intelligent system provides a summary of your request before you submit and generates a reference number (ticket). An official then manages the request through to completion.”