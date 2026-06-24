Cape Town readies cashless pilot for centres

The City of Cape Town to test cashless operations at its Table Bay Mall and Durbanville facilities. (Image source: 123RF)

Cape Town will pilot a cashless payment initiative at its customer interaction centre and motor vehicle registration and licensing offices at Table Bay Mall and Durbanville, from 1 July.

This comes as the city ramps up efforts to modernise customer services and create a more efficient service environment for residents and staff.

As part of the pilot, customers visiting the centres will no longer be able to make payments using cash, says a city statement, with all transactions processed through bank card payments.

By reducing the handling of cash at municipal facilities, the city also aims to streamline transactions and support the growing adoption of digital payment options.

“The Table Bay Mall and Durbanville facilities have been identified as the first sites to test the new operating model based on a review of the number of cash transactions over the past year,” it notes.

“Insights gained during the pilot phase will help inform future implementation plans and ensure customer needs remain at the centre of any changes to service delivery processes.”

Given the evolving engagement with services, the city states that municipalities must also adapt accordingly.

“This pilot will allow us to assess how a fully cashless environment functions in practice while maintaining a high standard of customer service. The findings will guide our approach as we explore opportunities to extend the model to additional facilities in future.”

According to the city, it will evaluate the pilot over the coming months before introducing cashless operations at other centres and municipal offices through a phased implementation programme.

The city encourages customers to prepare for the change by ensuring they have access to suitable payment methods when visiting the Table Bay Mall office and the Durbanville Municipal office from 1 July.