Cape Town readies computerised learner’s licence tests

Cape Town’s computerised learner’s licence testing system will reach all 18 of its driving licence testing centres.

The City of Cape Town’s computerised learner’s licence testing system will this week operate across all 18 of its driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), it confirmed.

The city announced the computerised system late last year, saying it replaces the current manual booklet-based test and will allow learner licence applicants to use digital screens.

At the time, it noted the system had been installed at four DLTCs: Brackenfell, Elsies River, Joe Gqabi and Lingelethu West, with installation being phased in.

The city further stated it envisioned that all DLTCs will have the new system by mid-February.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the city notes installation is underway at the last two facilities – Milnerton and Eastridge – that will come on board.

Explaining how the system works, mayoral committee member for safety and security alderman JP Smith states: “Applicants take a random, computer-generated touch-screen test, which provides immediate, accurate results. This is a faster and more reliable system, which will not only improve efficiency, but will reduce the waiting periods associated with paper-based, manual tests.

“The digital system reduces opportunities for cheating, and it draws from a randomised database of questions. It also eliminates the possibility of fixed answer sheets being leaked.”

According to the city, the digital system offers a demonstration function to help candidates familiarise themselves with what’s expected, before the test gets under way.

Its key benefits include faster and more accurate results and reduced risk of corruption through secure and standardised testing.

Furthermore, it is equipped with fingerprint verification and touchscreen functionality and the systems are designed to remain operational during electricity outages, reveals the city.

“The digital system offers on-screen, multi-language support in 11 official languages and provides specialised support for hearing-impaired applicants, which eliminates the need for an interpreter,” comments Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs.

“We are not only keeping up with digital progress, but it’s part of a broader effort to improve service delivery and provide greater accessibility for all our residents.”

The city reminds prospective applicants that the booking system remains the same, adding that learner’s licence test appointments can be made at any of the 18 DLTCs.

For more information about learner licences and the requirements, click here.