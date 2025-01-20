Cape Town readies maiden digital nomads gathering

The Nomad Week Cape Town gathering will take place in March.

The City of Cape Town will host its first Nomad Week − a gathering of digital nomads and industry leaders from across the globe.

This, as the Western Cape capital city looks to position itself as the leading destination for remote working.

The event also comes as government facilitates the process to reform the country’s visa system to attract remote workers, commonly referred to as digital nomads.

Taking place in March, Nomad Week Cape Town will be hosted in collaboration with Work Wanderers, an organisation that supports people to adapt to the digital nomad lifestyle.

According to a statement, the event aims to bring together like-minded individuals and experts to engage on pertinent issues relating to this market of travellers.

“Cape Town has rapidly become the ultimate playground for digital nomads,” says alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth.

“Our vibrant city offers the perfect mix of natural beauty, infrastructure and a dynamic entrepreneurial culture. Hosting Nomad Week reinforces our commitment to positioning Cape Town as Africa’s top destination for remote workers.”

Under the new remote visa category, applicants are required to derive their income from a foreign source, which the city says it recommended. Research by Work Wanderers reveals digital nomads earn between $50 000 (R941 315) and $123 000 (R2 315 637) annually, based on current exchange rates.

“This is a market we are eager to tap into. Not only do digital nomads bring valuable spending power, but they also contribute to local communities and create opportunities for Capetonians. We’ve worked closely with industry partners to develop products and services tailored to their unique needs,” notes Vos.

Andrae Smith, founder and CEO of Work Wanderers, adds: “This event will be the ultimate gathering for location-independent professionals; a week of collaboration, networking and growth. Cape Town’s stunning landscapes, vibrant culture and innovative spirit make it the ideal destination for digital nomads. We’re proud to showcase this city as the prime hub for remote workers in Africa.”

The city notes Nomad Week Cape Town is the first in what is envisioned to become a global series of events. It takes place in Camps Bay, Cape Town, from 9 to 15 March.

