Cape Town spearheads public engagement via online portal

Cape Town turns to online collaboration platform for ideas to build an inclusive and sustainable city.

The City of Cape Town is inviting residents to share ideas, participate in public consultation processes and propose innovative solutions via its online collaboration platform.

It is a digital space designed to enable residents and members of the public to engage in the development of the city, it states.

“We are calling on our residents to register on the city’s collaboration platform, which is a convenient and easy-to-use platform where one can share ideas that could shape various aspects of Cape Town,” comments alderman Theresa Uys, mayoral committee member for corporate services.

“Residents can also partake in city campaigns that are relevant to them and provide comments on the various plans and projects out for public participation. We need input from our residents; their insights and ideas are key to shaping our future.”

According to the city, its refreshed collaboration platform is a space for people who live in, work in, or visit Cape Town to be actively involved in local decision-making.

It enables ward committee members, community members and organisations to participate in proposed city initiatives. These include local developments, such as new parks, road infrastructure upgrades, renaming processes, as well as city-wide campaigns like draft by- laws and policies , strategies, and opportunities to comment on how the city plans to spend its budget.

The platform is now available in three official languages: English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.

For those residents not online, the city says they can still participate in all processes by visiting their local sub-council offices.

To join the platform and have your say, register here.