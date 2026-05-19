Cape Town’s cyber security leaders set to gather for ITWeb Security Summit this month

Don't miss the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Cape Town.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Cape Town – the definitive event for cyber security professionals in the Western Cape – will get under way at the Century City Conference Centre on 25-26 May.

Under the theme: "Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap", this year’s event will explore the changing environment and new challenges such as AI and geopolitical uncertainty.

The summit is endorsed by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) and is an IITPSA Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited event.

It will feature multiple tracks, fireside chats and panel discussions, as well as an exhibition of the latest cyber security solutions and networking opportunities.

Compelling international keynote addresses will include: "Global breaches, local rules: Navigating the next generation of cyber threats" – a talk by Sunitha Chalam, Partner and Head of Singapore at Brunswick Group; "How to hack a South African bank in 20 minutes" – a presentation by Glenn Wilkinson, CEO and Co-Founder at Agger Labs; and "The parking ticket, the paperwork and the AI that said yes" – a talk by Javvad Malik, Lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4.

Local relevance

The event will also address key leadership challenges facing South African CISOs, including board communication, budget justification, regulatory complexity, skills shortages, cyber awareness training and the human impact of cyber incidents, while highlighting emerging approaches to AI-powered defence, fraud detection and digital trust.

The Cape Town speaker line-up includes leading CISOs and cyber security executives from across the region:

Kerissa Varma, president of Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa

Chris Vermeulen, Group Information Security Officer at Sanlam

Suren Naidoo, Group CISO at TFG (The Foschini Group)

Grant Hughes, Group CISO at The Nascent Group and president of ISC2 Cape Town Chapter

Renaldo Jack, Group Head of Cyber Security at Globeleq

Duncan Rae, Group CISO at Pepkor

Dr Machiniba Sylvia Sathekge, CIO, National Health Laboratory Service

Why this summit is a must-attend

For those committed to advancing excellence in cyber security resilience for the benefit of their organisations and the broader security community, the summit delivers:

Insights from 20+ local and international speakers sharing real-world experience.

Access to leading security solution providers.

Opportunities to expand your professional network.

Practical takeaways that can be implemented immediately after the event.

Delegates include business executives, C-level IT leaders (CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs), risk and compliance professionals, and cyber security practitioners across all levels.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Cape Town takes place at the Century City Conference Centre from 25-26 May.

Register today to secure your place at the Western Cape’s definitive cyber security event.