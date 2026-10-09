Cape Town’s hybrid power plant now live

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and energy mayoral committee member alderman Xanthea Limberg. (Image source: supplied)

The City of Cape Town has officially unveiled its metro-built hybrid power station in Atlantis, as it looks to generate cheaper electricity for its residents.

The new plant was launched yesterday by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who was joined by energy mayoral committee member alderman Xanthea Limberg and other officials.

Named Helderhoop (‘bright hope’ in English), the solar and storage power plant is expected to save Cape Town residents at least R400 million over the coming 20 years, according to the city.

The R220 million hybrid power facility has 12 850 solar panels and two utility-scale batteries, covering 15 hectares, or roughly the area of 21 rugby fields.

“Our firm intention is to reduce our reliance on Eskom’s expensive power and big annual increases, so that we can pass on these savings to Capetonians over time,” said the mayor.

“With this new power plant right here in Atlantis, we are demonstrating that municipalities can play a leading role in building their own energy future.

“This follows our city recently also becoming the first to buy power on the open market at rates 20% cheaper than Eskom, as part of an initial 200MW independent power procurement programme.”

The Helderhoop plant is named by former Saxonsea High School matriculant Vinolio Cloete, who submitted the name as part of a public competition.

Her motivation for the name was: “This name combines the idea of light and energy with hope for a better future for Atlantis. Solar power brings clean energy, jobs, opportunities and progress for Atlantis.”

Limberg said construction is now complete, with the plant operating under controlled test conditions as part of the commissioning process.

“We thank our city officials, project teams, contractors, local businesses, and most of all the community of Atlantis, who have helped bring Helderhoop to this point.

“Around 305 jobs were created during the construction phase, alongside the skills, training and experience gained through working on renewable energy infrastructure.”

Besides the new Atlantis hybrid plant, Cape Town has rolled out several energy security initiatives over the current municipal term, including introducing energy trading that is wheeled across the city’s grid.