Work starts on Cape Town’s R200m solar plant

Mayco member for energy alderman Xanthea Limberg and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis (middle) turn the sod at the city’s first grid-connected solar plant.

As part of its 2050 energy strategy, the City of Cape Town yesterday kicked-off construction of its own solar photovoltaic (PV) plant.

The occasion was marked by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and energy mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg turning the sod at the city’s 7MW – 10 MW solar PV plant in Atlantis.

The project, announced in 2022, is in line with Cape Town’s plans to diversify energy resources and become future-fit.

“What an exciting day this is for Cape Town and also for the people of Atlantis,” commented Hill-Lewis. “This is one of our flagship projects in our priority programme to build a more secure energy future, with advanced plans to diversify energy sources for cleaner and more affordable energy. This is vital as we face another massive Eskom price hike.

“Construction on this R200 million project is expected to take about a year, after which we’ll connect the Atlantis solar plant to a nearby main substation to feed 7MW (and potentially scalable up to 10MW) directly to the grid.

“Not only are we breaking ground today for the construction of the solar PV plant, but I am thrilled to announce we’ve just issued our very first 5MW battery storage tender. The battery storage facility will be constructed on this same site. We are leading the pack in South Africa and I am proud that our solar plant is the first one under construction in the country.

“This project forms part of our broader SA-record infrastructure investment of R39.5 billion between July 2024 and June 2027,” said the mayor.

Described as the Mother City’s first utility-scale renewable energy project, the solar PV plant will be owned and operated by the city. The first power is expected to be delivered near the end of 2025.

The idea is to potentially have a number of similar plants rolled out across the metro in the years to come, according to the city.

Limberg explained: “At the heart of the city’s investment programme is the desire to boost our local Cape Town economy. Our Atlantis project will have significant benefits for the economy and job creation, increasing green jobs across various skill levels. We are working closely with all stakeholders.

“The city currently uses 75% of the tariff income from our electricity sales to buy Eskom power. With the continued Eskom price escalations, the most recent being an almost 44% hike requested, we simply have to diversify the energy resources. These hikes are not sustainable for the city, or our residents, and we will continue to fight against these exorbitant increases.

“The Atlantis site will also house our first utility-scale battery storage operation. The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project aims to serve as a pilot project to eventually incorporate energy storage within the city’s network. By co-locating the battery system at the Atlantis PV plant, it allows the solar PV and BESS to operate in synergy as a hybrid plant.”