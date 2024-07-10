Capitec Connect introduces data bundles for up to 80% less than traditional telcos

Helping South Africans stay connected for longer.

According to ICASA published rates, South Africans pay up to R85 per gigabyte (GB) for 30-day data. Capitec's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Capitec Connect, challenged the excessive pricing and lack of transparency in the prepaid sector with the vision to democratise access to affordable data.

Capitec just introduced new prepaid deals that are simple and transparent, offering up to 80% more value than competitors, according to the company. This includes a 1GB seven-day prepaid bundle at R29, a third of the price of competitor bundles, and a 10GB one-month prepaid bundle for only R199 (competitors charge up to R469) to help South Africans stay connected for longer.

Dr Dalene Steyn, Head of Capitec Connect, says Capitec now offers flexible prepaid products with validity periods of one day, seven days and 30 days, in addition to its data that never expires, providing options that cater to diverse client needs. “In South Africa, where everyone relies on cellphone connectivity, having access to transparent and affordable prepaid data is critical. Most people do not qualify for cellphone contracts, which excludes them from access to more affordable data and airtime. This is not just about affordable data, but about democratising access to the information, connectivity and education that data enables.”

Unbeatable data and voice deals

Unlike traditional offers catering only to certain clients on specific days or times, every Capitec Connect subscriber can enjoy the same competitive rates at any time without discrimination. This eliminates the uncertainty and complexity of daily promotions, ensuring that everyone receives the best value consistently.

Here’s a sample of how Capitec Connect’s data deals compare to competitor rates:

Capitec Connect is also making waves with its any-network voice bundles, which start at R7.50 for 30 minutes and are valid for seven days. This means Capitec clients can call any network for between 25c-33c per minute, no matter who they're calling.

For clients who want data that never expires, Capitec Connect continues to offer it for R4.50 per MB or R45 per GB, putting clients in control.

How to get connected

Connecting with Capitec Connect is quick and easy. You can purchase a SIM card and RICA at any of the 850 Capitec branches in minutes. Buying data or airtime and managing your balances is done via the Capitec App, which puts clients in control of their SIMs and their usage. Capitec Connect top-ups are further available by dialling *120*3279# or by purchasing cash vouchers, which are available from all Blu-approved stores.

Steyn concludes: "Our inspiration is our clients – and we model everything we do around their needs. Capitec Connect is our way of giving clients access to simple, affordable solutions so they can live better. We believe these affordable prepaid solutions will provide some relief from the pressure of this tough economy, and we continue to work towards our vision giving loyal clients equal access to better connectivity and lower rates."