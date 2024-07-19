Capitec restores services after Crowdstrike outage

Capitec clients experienced difficulties accessing various banking services this morning.

Financial services provider Capitec has restored banking services that were affected by a global IT outage involving cyber security firm Crowdstrike.

Today, thousands of Windows machines are experiencing a “blue screen of death” issue at boot, impacting banks, airlines, TV broadcasters, supermarkets and many more businesses worldwide.

US-based software giant Microsoft says: “We're aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming.”

Earlier today, Capitec acknowledged being impacted by the incident.

It issued a follow-up statement in the afternoon, saying: “Capitec experienced significant disruptions across all our banking channels today due to a global downtime incident involving Crowdstrike, a key technology service provider. We recognise the inconvenience this has caused and wish to provide clarity and assurance to our valued clients.”

It explains that since early this morning, clients experienced difficulties accessing various banking services, including online banking, mobile app transactions and card payments.

“Our tech team has worked quickly to resolve the problem – we are pleased to report that all our banking has now been fully restored. Importantly, we want to reassure our clients that their bank accounts and personal data remain secure and unaffected by this incident.

“Client service remains our top priority, and we deeply regret the severe impact this disruption has had on your banking experience. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time.”