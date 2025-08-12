Carmen van Wyk appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Konica Minolta South Africa

Carmen van Wyk.

Konica Minolta South Africa is proud to welcome Carmen van Wyk’s appointment as CFO, further reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, operational excellence and global competitiveness. A passionate South African with a deep love for accounting, Van Wyk brings a strong foundation in finance, extensive experience in the automotive sector and international market expertise.

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, expressed confidence in the appointment, stating: “I am excited to welcome Carmen, whose wealth of experience will be a great asset to our team. Her addition will play a crucial role in driving our long-term financial strategy. It is imperative that we provide young professionals with the opportunity to bring their innovative ideas to the table, ensuring companies stay ahead in today’s fast-paced environment. I am confident that her leadership will guide the company and strengthen our position in the market. Her involvement in key client interactions and advisory work will be pivotal to our continued success.”

Van Wyk’s extensive international experience, including her tenure in London, has provided her with a strategic outlook on financial leadership and business expansion. She brings global financial standards and best practices, along with local market knowledge, positioning her to lead the company’s financial strategy and drive sustainable growth. Reflecting on her appointment, Van Wyk stated: “As CFO, I’m focused on ensuring financial resilience and fostering sustainable growth. My goal is to implement strategies that will strengthen the company's financial position, drive operational efficiency and support Konica Minolta South Africa in achieving its long-term objectives. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue enhancing our competitive edge in a dynamic global market.”

Her appointment marks a strategic step in Konica Minolta South Africa’s mission to foster a thriving business environment, ensuring the local industry remains globally competitive while driving sustainable growth.