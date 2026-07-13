CASA Software brings AI-powered data transformation to SA market

Greg Harrowsmith, Pre-Sales at CASA Software. (Image: CASA Software)

New generative AI capabilities help South African businesses to accelerate data pipelines, simplify complex integrations and unlock faster business insights.

This is according to CASA Software – which positions itself as a leading South African digital transformation organisation that partners with global technology leaders, including Broadcom, to enable its customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation.

Greg Harrowsmith, CASA Software Pre-Sales, explains: “As organisations continue to grapple with growing volumes of data spread across multiple systems, the ability to transform that information quickly into actionable business intelligence has become a critical competitive advantage. Automic Automation is an enterprise workload automation and service orchestration platform by Broadcom. It enables organisations to co-ordinate IT workloads, applications and business processes across on-premises, hybrid and multicloud environments. Automic Automation is addressing this challenge by combining enterprise-grade workload orchestration with generative AI to simplify and accelerate data transformation,” says Harrowsmith.

"Businesses today need data they can trust, delivered when they need it. By combining intelligent automation with generative AI, Automic Automation can enable companies to transform data faster, reduce development effort and respond more quickly to changing business requirements," he notes.

Data transformation has traditionally relied on complex scripting, manual coding and ongoing maintenance to consolidate, clean and prepare information for reporting, analytics and operational processes. “These time-consuming tasks often delay decision-making and limit business agility,” he adds.

“Automic Automation is changing that paradigm. The platform’s ASK_AI capability enables users to utilise natural-language prompts within Automic workflows to extract, summarise, restructure and enrich data, thus reducing the need for complex custom parsing or transformation code. By embedding generative AI directly into enterprise automation workflows, businesses can significantly reduce the time and expertise traditionally required to build and maintain data pipelines.”

Because generative AI outputs should always be validated, Automic workflows can be designed to process AI-generated results through defined controls, checks and downstream workflow logic before they are used in business-critical processes

Harrowsmith expands: “In many traditional ETL processes, developers still need to script or configure detailed transformation logic manually. ASK_AI allows users to describe the intended output in natural language, reducing the burden of custom parsing and transformation logic. Automic can pass the prompt and source data to the configured AI model, which interprets the request and returns transformed output that can be validated and processed by subsequent workflow steps. This in turn enables organisations to create dynamic, intelligent data pipelines in a fraction of the time.”

He explains the platform is designed to connect with enterprise applications, cloud services, databases and APIs, orchestrating the entire data journey from extraction through transformation to final delivery. “The result is faster access to high-quality, actionable information that supports better business decisions.”

The technology has applications across multiple business functions, including:

Accelerating financial reporting and regulatory compliance.

Creating unified customer data for enhanced customer experiences.

Improving supply chain visibility and operational efficiency.

Strengthening IT operations through intelligent analytics, root-cause analysis support and automated remediation workflows.

Supporting HR analytics and workforce planning through consolidated employee data.

Beyond simplifying individual data transformation tasks, Automic Automation provides a central platform capable of managing and orchestrating millions of tasks across complex hybrid IT environments. “Its extensive integration capabilities, enterprise scalability and centralised monitoring allow businesses to automate data workflows securely and reliably while reducing operational complexity.

“The addition of generative AI further extends the platform’s low-code automation approach, particularly for specific data transformation tasks. This enables technical teams and appropriately governed business users, to develop workflows more quickly and with reduced reliance on specialist development resources for certain repetitive parsing, summarisation and restructuring tasks,” Harrowsmith confirms.

He adds that as organisations increasingly rely on timely, trusted data to support strategic and operational decisions, intelligent automation is becoming an essential business capability rather than simply an IT function. “By combining orchestration, integration and AI-powered data transformation, Automic Automation from CASA Software assists enterprises to turn fragmented data into timely, actionable insight. This helps businesses to improve operational efficiency, increase agility and strengthen their competitive position. Broadcom Automic Automation, using ASK_AI and generative AI capabilities, can simplify data transformation by allowing natural-language prompts to support extraction, summarisation, restructuring, enrichment and downstream workflow processing inside governed enterprise automation,” Harrowsmith concludes.