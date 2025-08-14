CASA Software named 2025 Enterprise Innovation Partner of the Year

Carol Ann Searra, Managing Director, CASA Software. (Image: CASA Software)

CASA Software was named the Enterprise Innovation Partner of the Year at the Africa Summit 2025 hosted by Broadcom and MBCOM Technologies – a wholly owned subsidiary of Midis Group, which in 2021 became the exclusive representative for the Broadcom Software portfolio.

The gala event was held in Nairobi, Kenya, on 12 August and was attended by distributors and partners from throughout Africa.

CASA Software Sales Director Stephen Chetty was present to accept the award on behalf of the digital transformation specialist organisation. “Enterprise Innovation Partner of the Year speaks to the solution offerings CASA Software has sold and implemented at large, complex corporate entities with multiple users and departments, often operating with extensive market reach on a national or even global scale. These businesses typically rely on state-of-the-art technology solutions that help them to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI-driven era of computing,” he says.

CASA Software Managing Director, Carol Ann Searra, says this latest accolade reflects the dedication, innovation and collaboration of the company’s team of highly skilled and experienced technology professionals. “CASA Software has an incredible team of people at the heart of the business with incomparable levels of expertise and experience that spans over three decades operating in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry. This award is testament to their commitment to success for both our customers and ourselves,” concludes Searra.