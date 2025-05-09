CASA Software reveals how Nexsan’s Assureon is successfully deployed in healthcare for immutability, privacy, security of data

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

The South African healthcare sector is high profile at present, with both government and private sector driving to improve the country’s health services. This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg, will see CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA, and local distributor of Nexsan, global leader in the secure storage, protection and management of data, showcasing an expansive range of security solutions, including Nexsan’s successes in healthcare implementations.

According to Byron Horn-Botha, CASA Software Senior Sales Specialist, Nexsan’s patented technology has proven use cases in healthcare as evidenced by its success with the leading regional provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in northern New Jersey, USA. For nearly half a century, Hackensack Radiology Group (HRG) has been providing unsurpassed, comprehensive radiology imaging and services to the Hackensack University Medical Centre and the surrounding community. HRG has implemented Nexsan’s Assureon for immutability, privacy and security of data.

Download the full case study below.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About CASA Software

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation comprising a highly skilled team of technology professionals. The company has over three decades' experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry.

CASA Software helps customers to transform and optimise ICT operations from mobile to mainframe, including hybrid and multicloud, to accelerate innovation while maximising customer value.

CASA Software partners with software industry technology leaders to enable its customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Its solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI-driven era of computing.

CASA Software's customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector.

Visit CASA Software online here.

Contact: support@caafrica.co.za

About Nexsan

Nexsan is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and ever-changing IT, business and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases, including backup and recovery, content delivery and streaming, scientific lab data, virtualisation, evidentiary data, digital video surveillance, regulatory compliance and healthcare records. For further information, please visit www.nexsan.com.