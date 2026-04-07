CASA Software unveils blind spots slowing enterprise transformation

Michael Brink, Chief Technology Officer, CASA Software.

Positioning itself as a leading digital transformation specialist organisation, CASA Software reveals how treating AI as a standalone initiative rather than as a shared platform capability is, according to Broadcom, a common barrier to enterprise transformation. Broadcom predicts that during 2026, AI will move beyond isolated pilots and discrete services to become embedded across enterprise platforms, supporting application development, infrastructure operations and data processing workflows.

Gartner notes that by 2028, 70% of enterprises will have integrated AI-augmented software testing (AAST) tools into their software engineering toolchain, which is a significant increase from approximately 20% in early 2025. AI-augmented software testing tools integrate with AI code assistants, chat interfaces, DevOps platforms, planning and deployment tools. They are delivered primarily as cloud-hosted services with some options for on-premises deployment.

Michael Brink, Chief Technology Officer, CASA Software, says Broadcom has revealed that AI is emerging as a stress test for existing cloud strategies. “Transformation is no longer about doing more. It is about removing the blind spots – technical, operational and economic – that slow organisations down, exposing architectural gaps that may have been manageable for traditional workloads but become challenging when AI is introduced.

“While years of rapid innovation in enterprise IT has led to the development of unprecedented capabilities, they have also introduced an equal amount of complexity. Enabling faster innovation without increasing the operational burden for IT has become a leadership challenge. This next phase of transformation isn’t about adding more technology; it’s about identifying and addressing the blind spots that slow progress as environments scale, platforms multiply and operational complexity grows,” he says.

Another growing blind spot is the assumption that AI can be operationalised independently of data location, governance and regulation. “It’s widely acknowledged that as governments introduce stricter data residency and AI accountability frameworks, enterprises need platforms that support sovereign AI by design. Such models allow data pipelines to run locally without fragmenting development or operations, enabling innovation while meeting sovereignty, regulatory and cost constraints,” says Brink.

Broadcom reports that enterprise transformation rarely fails because of a lack of ambition or technology but rather when blind spots accumulate and complexity undermines innovation, agility and operational efficiency. “Organisations that make progress recognise these blind spots early and address them through deliberate platform design,” says Brink.

Optimising for best-of-breed without a unifying platform

For years, enterprises pursued flexibility through best-of-breed technologies across compute, storage, networking and security. “Broadcom endorses the view that while individually sound, operating them as separate stacks introduces friction that slows delivery and reduces agility. As environments scale, this fragmented assembly becomes increasingly difficult to govern, upgrade and secure,” says Brink.

Broadcom emphasises that the challenge is not best-of-breed technology itself, but rather best-of-breed without a unifying cloud operating model. “It is believed this year organisations will increasingly standardise on unified platforms that integrate these capabilities. Hyper-converged, software-defined infrastructure simplifies the foundation, but agility is delivered by what sits above it: shared life cycle management, integrated Kubernetes services, consistent security policies and automated operations.

“This model enables teams to adapt to regional and regulatory differences, including sovereign AI requirements, without re-architecting applications or duplicating platforms. It also allows enterprises to extract greater value by improving hardware utilisation and reducing operational overhead – an important advantage as costs rise,” says Brink.

Underestimating the need for security at the platform layer.

Brink says enterprises need to understand that as environments scale and change, security must operate at the same speed as infrastructure and applications. “Platforms that embed security directly into the infrastructure through workload isolation, micro-segmentation and policy-based enforcement enable protection to be applied automatically and consistently across environments. When security is embedded in the platform, teams spend less time co-ordinating controls and more time delivering outcomes. Protection becomes part of the platform's default behaviour rather than a separate process, allowing organisations to move faster while maintaining strong security and compliance,” he adds.

Brink notes this is where CASA Software comes to the fore in the South African market.

“We partner with software industry technology leaders to enable our customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Our solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI driven era of computing.

“We offer a comprehensive range of professional services designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our commitment to quality, coupled with our extensive skills and local competency, ensures that we deliver exceptional results. Our customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector. With years of industry experience, we are well-equipped to provide solutions that drive success and foster growth. Please contact us to set up a conversation on how we can enable your business,” Brink concludes.