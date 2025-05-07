CASA Software, Veracode introduce Risk Manager Core for Veracode AST at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Rameez Edros, account director, CASA Software.

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg, will see CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA, and Veracode showcasing Risk Manager Core for Veracode AST.

According to Rameez Edros, Account Director CASA Software, customers can now identify and address their most urgent SAST, DAST, MPT and SCA issues with innovative ASPM and maximise the value of their AST data. “You can identify and analyse risk in company-native code, get a unified quantifiable view of risk and integrate with all Veracode scanners. Expedite remediation with two-way ticket integration and see risk prioritised in context. You can also track risk back to the origin and identify plus analyse risk in company-native code,” says Edros.

Edros adds it’s now possible to maximise the value of AST data; rapidly analyse the riskiest Veracode AST findings and deliver a quantifiable risk view of applications by business unit. “AST-specific factors enable precise prioritisation by leveraging context no other ASPM solution can, surfacing what matters most.

Benefits include:

Better prioritisation, faster fixes

Seamless two-way integration enables users to create and monitor issues across multiple ticketing platforms while tracking security fix velocity.

Streamline remediation workflows

Surface risk in company-native code and track it back to the origin and owner where it can be addressed at the root cause.

Track progress across applications and business units

Use Risk Manager’s comprehensive risk remediation dashboards to track progress across applications and business units to highlight critical metrics like unresolved issues, ticket ageing, MTTR and quantified application risk scoring.

Unify issue prioritisation across Veracode products

Quickly unify issue prioritisation across Veracode SAST, DAST, SCA and MPT products using contextual factors like policy coverage, reachability and application value to create a single, stack-ranked list of most urgent issues.

Identify issues in company-native code other tools miss

Edros confirms Risk Manager uses Veracode SAST to identify flaws in second party or ‘company-native’ code and tracks them back to the origin and owner where they can be remediated at the root. “You can discover if a unified platform with real-time visibility, rapid remediation and robust compliance supports the right choice for your team,” he notes.

Edros says for over 20 years, Veracode has been singularly focused on software security, and it shows in every product the company delivers. “The global leader’s focus has always been and will always be security. For Veracode, it's not an add-on as it is with other global vendors, it is who they are,” concludes Edros.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.