CASA Software, Veracode introduce Veracode Risk Manager for AST at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Rameez Edros, account director, CASA Software.

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg, will see CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA, and Veracode showcasing Risk Manager Core for Veracode AST.

According to Rameez Edros, Account Director CASA Software, customers can now identify and address their most urgent SAST, DAST, MPT and SCA issues with innovative ASPM and maximise the value of their AST data. “You can identify and analyse risk in company-native code, get a unified quantifiable view of risk and integrate with all Veracode scanners. Expedite remediation with two-way ticket integration and see risk prioritised in context. You can also track risk back to the origin and identify plus analyse risk in company-native code,” says Edros.

Edros adds it’s now possible to maximise the value of AST data; rapidly analyse the riskiest AST findings and deliver a quantifiable risk view of applications by business unit. “AST-specific factors enable precise prioritisation by leveraging context no other ASPM solution can, surfacing what matters most. Benefits include:

Better prioritisation, faster fixes

Seamless two-way integration enables users to create and monitor issues across multiple ticketing platforms while tracking security fix velocity.

Streamline remediation workflows

Surface risk in company-native code and track it back to the origin and owner where it can be addressed at the root cause.

Track progress across applications and business units

Use Risk Manager’s comprehensive risk remediation dashboards to track progress across applications and business units to highlight critical metrics like unresolved issues, ticket ageing, MTTR and quantified application risk scoring.

Unify issue prioritisation across an organisation's tech stack

Quickly unify issue prioritisation across SAST, DAST, SCA and MPT products using contextual factors like policy coverage, reachability and application value to create a single, stack-ranked list of most urgent issues.

Identify issues in company-native code other tools miss

Edros confirms Risk Manager uses Veracode SAST to identify flaws in second party or ‘company-native’ code and tracks them back to the origin and owner where they can be remediated at the root. “You can discover if a unified platform with real-time visibility, rapid remediation and robust compliance supports the right choice for your team,” he notes.

Edros says for almost 20 years, Veracode has been singularly focused on software security, and it shows in every product the company delivers. “The global leader’s focus has always been and will always be security. For Veracode, it's not an add-on as it is with other global vendors, it is who they are,” concludes Edros.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About CASA Software

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation comprised of a highly skilled team of technology professionals. The company has over three decades experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry.

We help customers to transform and optimise ICT operations from mobile to mainframe, including hybrid and multi-cloud, to accelerate innovation while maximising customer value.

We partner with software industry technology leaders to enable our customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Our solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI driven era of computing.

Our customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail, and the public sector.

Veracode is a global leader in Application Risk Management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform is trusted by organizations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world’s leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achievereal-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award-winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, and Penetration Testing.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, and on LinkedIn and Twitter.