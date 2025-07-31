Case study: Conservation meets connectivity – how IOTDC supports smart nature reserves

LoRaWAN gateways are installed near key lodges with internet access.

In remote conservation environments, infrastructure is sparse and wildlife is under constant threat. Having real-time, 24/7 visibility isn’t just a game-changer, it’s a must. As a South African-based IOT connectivity company, IOTDC delivers scalable, low-power solutions using innovative LoRaWAN technology. Through this, wildlife reserves can monitor wild populations, manage infrastructure and improve ranger safety across vast terrains.

“Most of our work with nature reserves involves LoRaWAN products and solutions. LoRaWAN is ideal for this environment because traditional network options like cellular coverage are usually unavailable in the bush,” said Theo Barnard, Head of Product at IOTDC.

The challenge

Conservation teams face unique operational and ecological challenges:

Cellular networks are largely unavailable across reserve land. Manual inspections: Staff often drive hours across rugged terrain just to check water tanks or pumps.

Staff often drive hours across rugged terrain just to check water tanks or pumps. Infrastructure strain: Lodges need to monitor utilities like electricity, water and generators – often with no visibility unless checked manually.

Lodges need to monitor utilities like electricity, water and generators – often with no visibility unless checked manually. Wildlife safety: Tracking vulnerable animals in real-time is difficult, with potential delays in spotting danger or poaching threats.

The solution: LoRaWAN infrastructure by IOTDC

IOTDC's approach is simple: LoRaWAN gateways are installed near key lodges with internet access. From these points, long-range wireless coverage extends several kilometres into the reserve, connecting multiple systems via low-power devices.

Key features deployed:

Animal tracking

LoRaWAN-compatible wildlife collars allow real-time monitoring of endangered animals across the reserve. While IOTDC doesn’t supply the trackers directly, its infrastructure is compatible with leading global vendors.

Utilities monitoring

Water and electricity meters send live data over LoRaWAN, helping lodge managers optimise consumption and detect anomalies early.

Pump and generator telemetry

Pumps and generators – often located at remote boreholes or stations – are now monitored and controlled remotely, reducing unnecessary trips.

Ranger and staff tracking (optional)

Personnel trackers with panic buttons, fall detection and GPS can be added to enhance team safety in isolated areas.

“Our technology allows them to monitor and control key infrastructure remotely, saving time, fuel and effort,” says Barnard.

Results and benefits

Client spotlight: International luxury travel and lodge management group

At two luxury travel lodges, IOTDC’s LoRaWAN infrastructure supports:

Animal tracker integration for key species

Water and electricity metering

Pump and generator monitoring

A growing roadmap of connected conservation tools

The system is modular, meaning new devices can be added seamlessly, adapting as the needs of the reserve evolve.

IOTDC's conservation preservation solution delivers far more than data – it brings a digital layer of intelligence to some of the most remote and vulnerable ecosystems. From animal tracking to pump control, its infrastructure empowers conservation teams to focus more on protecting biodiversity – and less on logistical headaches.

This isn’t just about connecting things. It’s about protecting what matters.

Next steps

