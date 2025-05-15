Case study: Cymulate at ITWeb Security Summit 2025 CT shows how insurance leader strengthens security to drive innovation

Luke Cifarelli, country manager, South Africa, Cymulate.

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 27 and 28 May and Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, will see how Cymulate assisted a leading Indian insurance corporation with over 10 000 employees to stay ahead of competitors by integrating advanced innovation technologies.

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation, will be on hand at the Cape Town event to expand on the challenges faced by the SecOps team of this insurance enterprise. “It is crucial to this organisation to rapidly adapt to new tools and processes, as outlined in the case study, which can be downloaded below,” says Cymulate South Africa Country Manager, Luke Cifarelli.

He confirms that any organisation’s security stack is incomplete without Cymulate security validation.

Download the case study for full details on this company’s implementation of breach and attack simulation.

For information and to register for the 2025 Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About Cymulate

Cymulate, the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1 000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritisation and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the workflows of the exposure management process. Click here for more information.

