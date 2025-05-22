Case study: Cymulate enables independent power company operating in Africa to overcome security control validation challenges

Luke Cifarelli, country manager, South Africa, Cymulate.

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation and a platinum sponsor of the annual ITWeb Security Summit, will reveal the proven value of its solutions and implementations across a broad range of industry sectors.

The event kicks off next week in Cape Town, on 27 and 28 May, and then moves to Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June.

In the case study that can be downloaded below, Cymulate reveals how Globeleq – an independent power company which owns, operates, constructs and develops power projects in Africa – overcame challenges with in-house security and threat validation with Cymulate.

Luke Cifarelli, Cymulate Country Manager, South Africa, says: “The organisation has a small cyber security team working out of its South African offices, with an IT team in each of its operational locations. To optimise manpower, the team utilises service providers for penetration testing and security validation. With outsourced manual security assessments, Globeleq faced common challenges related to security control validation.”

Download the PDF below to learn how Cymulate assisted Globeleq to overcome challenges including manual penetration testing, which was time-consuming and labour intensive. Penetration testing had to be done separately for each location and often required the security team’s physical presence to perform tests and review controls manually.

For information and to register for the 2025 Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/

