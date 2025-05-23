Case study: Cymulate helps law enforcement agency to restore confidence in cyber defences

Luke Cifarelli, country manager, South Africa, Cymulate.

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation, is a platinum sponsor of the 2025 ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town, where it will reveal the proven value of its solutions and implementations across a broad range of industry sectors.

The event opens in Cape Town on 27 and 28 May, and moves to Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, and will see Cymulate highlight the importance of validating cyber security defences before attacks take place. Cymulate South Africa Country Manager, Luke Cifarelli, explains how a law enforcement agency restores confidence in cyber defences with Cymulate. The case study – which can be downloaded below – reveals how criminal justice relies on strong cyber defences. This law enforcement organisation is responsible not only for local policing, but also for significant national crime detection and reduction strategies across various disciplines. Cifarelli says: “Its small cyber security team must protect the organisation’s fraud services and all electronic records related to criminal investigations. This ensures the force can operate effectively and bring offenders to justice.”

Cifarelli confirms the full details are divulged in the below case study.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About Cymulate

Cymulate, the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1 000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritisation and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the workflows of the exposure management process. Click here for more information.

Contact: South Africa

Luke Cifarelli

Cymulate Country Manager – South Africa

M: (+27) 76 912 7232

Request a demo or free trial

Follow Cymulate on LinkedIn