Case study: Cymulate reveals how EMEA-based utility validates protection against emerging threats

Luke Cifarelli, country manager, South Africa, Cymulate.

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation and a platinum sponsor of the annual ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town, has released a case study that divulges how an EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa) based utility that plans, manages and develops its country’s energy, turned to Cymulate for a solution to its susceptibility to cyber attacks.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow (27 May) in Cape Town runs until 28 May, when it then moves to Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June.

Luke Cifarelli, Cymulate Country Manager, South Africa, explains the challenges faced by this utility and how Cymulate helped solve them. “Downtime for this organisation because of an attack would be detrimental to the country and its citizens. The security engineering team at the utility manages its security tools across three different systems each with unique, complex IT requirements. The security team selected Cymulate because it provided security control and threat validation as well as attack surface management.”

The case study outlines the team’s main hurdles, which included:

Testing against emerging threats and APT attacks.

Managing its external attack surface.

Continuously testing its security controls.

Download the case study below for a detailed account of what the Cymulate solution was and how it affected the business.

The utility's SOC manager says: “Cymulate is the best-in-class for automated security validation. It offers the most breadth and depth of attack simulations, provides assessments against emerging threats and enables us to manage our attack surface.”

For information and to register for the 2025 Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/