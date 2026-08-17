Case study: How a leading healthcare provider modernised finance with Sage Intacct from ALNET Technologies

Netesh Maharajh, Director, ALNET Technologies. (Image: ALNET Technologies)

The challenge: As one of the country's leading healthcare providers continued to expand, its finance function faced increasing pressure to support a growing network of hospitals and business entities. Like many healthcare organisations, the business had outgrown its legacy financial management system, making it difficult to consolidate financial information, generate timely reports and provide management with the real-time visibility needed to make informed decisions.

Disconnected systems across multiple facilities, manual consolidation of financial data and a reliance on spreadsheets slowed reporting and extended month-end close processes. At the same time, increasing compliance requirements demanded stronger financial governance, greater audit readiness and improved financial controls.

This ALNET customer recognised that modern healthcare requires more than efficient clinical operations, it also requires a finance function capable of delivering accurate, real-time intelligence that supports strategic decision making.

“To achieve this, it required a cloud-based financial management platform that could streamline financial operations, automate manual processes, improve visibility across the organisation and scale alongside future growth,” says Netesh Maharajh, Director, ALNET Technologies.

The solution deployed: Working with ALNET Technologies, the healthcare provider implemented Sage Intacct, a cloud-native financial management platform designed to help complex, multi-entity organisations modernise their finance operations.

Sage Intacct provided a single financial platform capable of managing multiple hospitals and entities while delivering real-time financial insight across the group. Automated consolidations, workflow automation and dimensional accounting replaced manual processes and spreadsheet-driven reporting. This in turn enabled finance teams to spend less time processing transactions and more time analysing business performance.

The solution also introduced real-time dashboards, advanced budgeting plus planning capabilities, comprehensive audit trails, role-based security and open integration capabilities. All these connect seamlessly with clinical, payroll, procurement and other operational systems.

The result: The implementation fundamentally transformed the healthcare provider's finance function.

By automating routine financial processes, the group significantly reduced manual administration while improving the speed and accuracy of financial reporting. “Month-end close processes became 60% faster, management gained immediate access to real-time dashboards and reporting, and finance teams could monitor performance across hospitals and business units through powerful dimensional reporting,” confirms Maharajh.

Key business benefits included:

A single source of financial truth across multiple hospitals and entities.

Faster and more accurate month-end and year-end reporting.

Real-time visibility into organisational financial performance.

Improved budgeting, forecasting and financial planning.

Reduced manual processing through workflow automation.

Stronger financial controls, governance and audit readiness.

Secure cloud access that enables finance teams to work efficiently from any location.

Perhaps the greatest transformation was strategic rather than operational. Instead of spending valuable time collecting and reconciling financial data, finance professionals were able to focus on analysing information, identifying opportunities and supporting executive decision-making.

Why this is a significant benchmark study for healthcare financial transformation: The challenges faced by this healthcare provider are common throughout the sector.

Healthcare organisations frequently operate multiple facilities using disconnected financial systems, resulting in manual consolidation, limited visibility across departments, lengthy reporting cycles and increasing compliance risks. Legacy systems often struggle to support organisational growth while placing unnecessary administrative burdens on finance teams.

Sage Intacct directly addresses these challenges through capabilities purpose-built for complex organisations, including:

Multi-entity and multi-location financial management.

Automated financial consolidations.

Real-time dashboards and management reporting.

Dimensional accounting for deeper financial insight.

Workflow automation for approvals and financial processes.

Integrated budgeting and planning.

Comprehensive audit trails and role-based security.

Open APIs for seamless integration with operational systems.

The result is a finance function that is more efficient, more agile and better equipped to support organisational growth.

A strategic investment in the future: Maharajh highlights that ALNET Technologies' extensive experience in the healthcare sector has revealed to them that healthcare business leaders need to view modern financial management as far more than a technology upgrade.

"Healthcare organisations are operating in an increasingly complex environment where timely, accurate financial information is essential. Moving to a cloud financial management platform is a strategic business investment that improves visibility, strengthens governance, automates routine processes and provides the scalability needed for future growth," he says.

He adds that successful transformation depends not only on selecting the right technology but also on choosing the right implementation partner.

"Technology alone doesn't deliver business value. Successful implementations require a clear understanding of healthcare finance, structured project governance, effective change management and a long-term focus on business outcomes."

ALNET Technologies works closely with customers throughout implementation and beyond, providing ongoing optimisation, support and strategic guidance to ensure organisations continue to maximise the value of their Sage Intacct investment as their businesses evolve.

Conclusion: For healthcare providers facing growing financial complexity, increasing compliance demands and the challenge of managing multiple facilities, modern financial management has become a strategic imperative.

By implementing Sage Intacct with ALNET Technologies, this leading healthcare provider has transformed its finance function from an administrative operation into a strategic business partner – equipping leadership with the real-time insights, governance and agility needed to support sustainable growth while enabling the organisation to remain focused on delivering exceptional patient care.