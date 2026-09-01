Case study: How self-checkout works in southern Africa

Arch Retail checks the numbers.

"Self-checkout will never work here in southern Africa." We've heard it more times than we can count. So instead of debating it, Arch Retail checked the numbers.

Thirty-three self-checkout units. Sixteen stores. More than 32 000 transactions analysed.

The results tell a very different story than the sceptics expect – lower checkout costs, smarter use of floor space and the extra capacity retailers need most when the retail rush hits.

Arch Retail's latest case study breaks down how self-checkout is performing in southern African retail and not how people assume it's performing.

The numbers might surprise you.

Read the full case study.