Case study: International bank validates, optimises SIEM detection with Cymulate

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation, is a platinum sponsor of the 2025 ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town on 27 and 28 May, where it will reveal the proven value of its solutions and implementations across a broad range of industry sectors.

The annual event, which opens in Cape Town and moves to Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, will see Cymulate highlight the importance of validating cyber security defences before attacks take place.

Cymulate South Africa Country Manager, Luke Cifarelli, highlights a case study – which can be downloaded below – showing how Austrian-based international bank, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), validates and optimises SIEM detection with Cymulate.

“Cymulate is one of the only tools I know that can show internal stakeholders who have no knowledge of cyber security why it is important and something worth investing in,” says Markus Flatscher, Senior Security Manager, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

Over the past five years, RBI has invested heavily in cyber security, increasing security staff, tooling and infrastructure at its head office in Vienna, including the creation of its own Raiffeisen Cyber Defence Centre (RCDC). With the growth of the cyber security department in size and maturity, the RCDC team understood that manual testing and internal response exercises were not enough to continuously validate the bank’s detection and response capabilities.

Download the case study below to learn how RBI searched for a security detection validation tool and, after evaluating the different vendors in the market, the bank settled on Cymulate.

Cymulate, the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1 000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritisation and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the exposure management process.

