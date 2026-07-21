Case study: Moving beyond traditional test automation

Moving beyond traditional automation. (Image: Expleo)

Client overview

A leading microfinance organisation manages complex loan origination and disbursement across multiple systems. As volumes grew, its reliance on manual testing made it harder to keep pace.

Regression cycles slowed down. Testing became resource-intensive. Scaling quality assurance (QA) started to feel like a challenge rather than an enabler.

At the same time, traditional automation approaches weren’t solving the problem. They introduced their own complexity, requiring specialist skills, ongoing maintenance and significant effort to stay effective.

The organisation needed a faster, simpler way to scale testing, without adding more overhead.

The challenge

As the organisation’s lending ecosystem evolved, maintaining speed and quality with manual testing alone became unsustainable.

Key challenges included:

High levels of manual effort across repetitive testing.

Increasing complexity across integrated loan workflows.

Long regression cycles slowing down releases.

Frequent application changes breaking automated tests.

Heavy set-up and maintenance associated with traditional frameworks.

Limited scalability of existing testing practices.

The team needed a solution that could accelerate delivery while remaining stable, easy to maintain and accessible to non-specialists.

The solution

Expleo introduced ExpleoTeresa through a focused proof of concept, automating critical loan origination and disbursement journeys.

Instead of relying on complex frameworks and scripting, ExpleoTeresa brings a low-code, AI-driven approach. This makes automation easier to implement and far more resilient over time.

One of its standout features is intelligent self-healing. Automated tests adapt to application changes in real-time, reducing the risk of failures and cutting ongoing maintenance effort.

Key capabilities delivered:

Low-code automation aligned to business workflows.

End-to-end regression coverage across loan journeys.

Dynamic handling of one-time passwords (OTPs).

Automated back-end and database validation.

Re-usable, dynamic test data.

Intelligent execution to reduce test instability.

Rapid deployment with minimal disruption.

The outcome

The proof of concept showed that low-code, intelligent automation can support complex, multi-system workflows – without the burden of traditional frameworks.

Key outcomes:

Faster time to value with scalable automation.

Reliable, repeatable regression testing.

Reduced manual effort and maintenance.

Greater confidence in releases.

More time for teams to focus on higher-value work.

The result is a modern automation foundation that can evolve as the business grows.

Could a similar approach work for your team?

Many organisations invest in automation, only to find it becomes as difficult to manage as the manual processes it replaces.

ExpleoTeresa takes a different approach. It simplifies automation, reduces maintenance and helps teams scale quality assurance with confidence.

To learn more about ExpleoTeresa and how Expleo can support your automation journey, contact the Expleo team.